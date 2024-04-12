Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed

Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. This week's selections include stories on Donald Trump's new physician, a cadaver lab, the world's oldest person, and more.

The Washington Post: Trump's New Doctor, Bruce Aronwald, Is A 'Fixture' At Trump's Golf Course

As the former president assails President Biden’s health, he has declined to release details about his own condition beyond a three-paragraph letter by his New Jersey physician: Bruce A. Aronwald, a 64-year-old osteopathic physician from New Jersey — and a longtime member of Trump’s Bedminster golf club. (Kranish, 4/6)

Politico: On Abortion Culture Wars, Britain Takes A Different Path

England’s abortion laws could be headed for an overhaul. Brits probably won’t be taking to the streets. As the United States continues to grapple with the divisive fallout of the 2022 Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade and so ended the federal right to abortion, British lawmakers are gearing up to have their own debate on the hot-button issue. Under ancient English law it is a crime for a woman to “procure a miscarriage,” although a 1967 act of parliament allows for abortion up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy — so long as a number of conditions are met and two doctors provide a sign off. (Dickson, 4/8)

The Washington Post: As Florida Restricts Treatment For Trans Adults, One Clinic Presses On

Any day now, Joey Knoll told himself, he’d grab the bullhorn he kept at the edge of his desk, and he’d tell everyone at Spektrum Health that their year-long nightmare was over. All of Knoll’s patients had been on edge since the Florida legislature banned nurse practitioners like him from prescribing hormones to trans people. Florida doesn’t have nearly enough doctors to take up the slack, and so, for many patients, the care simply disappeared when the law took effect last May. A judge had the power to change that. (Parks, 4/7)

North Carolina Health News: Inside Charlotte's Private Cadaver Lab

In a nondescript office building near the Charlotte airport last month, adults clad in blue gowns crowded around the body of a woman who had died of cardiovascular disease. An instructor gently pressed her gloved finger against the woman’s lung and invited the others to do the same. “If you’ve never felt a lung, you need to feel a lung,” she said. “Most people think lungs are like a balloon, but they are more like a kitchen sponge. They have millions of tiny air sacs.” (Crouch, 4/8)

Reuters: 124 Candles? Peru Stakes Claim To World's Oldest Human, Born In 1900

Peru's Andean mountains may hold the secret to longevity and the world's oldest ever person, if a new claim by state officials of a 124-year-old man born in 1900 are proven to be true. The country's government has claimed that local resident Marcelino Abad from the central Peruvian region of Huanuco is 124, which would make him by a distance the oldest living person and even top the oldest ever independently verified human. (Aquino and O'Boyle, 4/9)

The Washington Post: Some Disney Fans Abused Disability Access To Skip Lines. Now Rules Are Changing.

Disney will soon change its policies for theme park visitors with disabilities, restricting eligibility for services that help some people avoid waiting in line for rides. The updates, which the company posted on park websites this week, have created a wave of uncertainty among fans, who are left wondering whether they’ll be able to continue using the disability access service known as DAS. The shift comes as Disney acknowledges that some customers have misused the program; the company has already taken some steps to crack down on abuse. (Sampson, 4/11)

The Wall Street Journal: The Medspa Bathroom: Fixtures That Monitor Your Health

Tech-driven bathrooms could be common in many high-end U.S. homes in the next decade, with postpandemic wellness concerns helping drive the trend, designers and tech executives say. Smart bathroom tech is already used in top hospitals, hotels and some ultraluxury homes in China, says Thomas Serval, co-founder and chief executive of Baracoda, a French company that specializes in internet-connected health technology. (Paynter, 4/9)

