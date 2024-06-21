Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on PBMs, special education, the Supreme Court's Olmstead decision, gender transition, more.
The New York Times:
How PBMs Are Driving Up Prescription Drug Costs
Pharmacy benefit managers are driving up drug costs for millions of people, employers and the government. (Robbins and Abelson, 6/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
A Record Number Of Kids Are In Special Education, But Teachers Are In Short Supply
More American children than ever are qualifying for special education, but schools are struggling to find enough teachers to meet their needs. A record 7.5 million students accessed special-education services in U.S. schools as of 2022-2023. (Randazzo and Barnum, 6/20)
Stat:
25 Years Ago, SCOTUS Outlawed Segregation Of Disabled People
This landmark ruling, known as the Olmstead decision, augured a shift away from institutional care for long-term services and towards the most integrated setting possible — treating people with disabilities not as outcasts but as community members who can make choices and decide their own futures. (Broderick, 6/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Inside CVS’s Strategy To Improve The Pharmacy Experience
When it comes to customer experience at the nation’s largest retail pharmacy chains, there is plenty of room for improvement, according to Tilak Mandadi, the chief digital, data, analytics and technology officer at CVS Health CVS. (Bousquette, 6/20)
AP:
Can A Marriage Survive A Gender Transition? Yes, And Even Thrive. How These Couples Make It Work
Marriages in which a partner undergoes a gender transition can not only survive, but also thrive under the light of new honesty. (McMillan, 6/20)
The New York Times:
In Japan, These Women Want To Opt Out Of Motherhood More Easily
in Japan, women who seek sterilization procedures like tubal ligation or hysterectomies must meet conditions that are among the most onerous in the world. (Rich and Notoya, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
Chimpanzees Found To Self-Medicate With Healing Plants When Sick
The chimpanzee was sick. What intrigued the watching research team was what the ape did about it. (Vinall, 6/21)
The New York Times:
How Our Brain Produces Language And Thought, According To Neuroscientists
For thousands of years, philosophers have argued about the purpose of language. Plato believed it was essential for thinking. Thought “is a silent inner conversation of the soul with itself,” he wrote. Many modern scholars have advanced similar views. (Zimmer, 6/19)
Newsweek:
Your Love Of Coffee May Be In Your Genes, Study Reveals
Are you a coffee lover? It might be down to your DNA. (Dewan, 6/20)