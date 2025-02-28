Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on trust in health care, covid, ABLE accounts, gun violence, and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Why We Don’t Trust Doctors Like We Used To
People are increasingly wary of a healthcare system that is supposed to make them feel better but instead leaves them stressed and frustrated. And while much ire is directed at insurance and pharmaceutical companies, doctors are the front face of the system and are losing the public’s confidence, as well. (Ansberry, 2/23)
The New York Times:
Nebraska Man Struggles To Change Daughter’s Name From ‘Unakite Thirteen Hotel’
A hospital gave her a temporary, nonsensical name that appeared to be generated by a computer. The name was Unakite Thirteen Hotel. (Sanders, 2/25)
Stat:
A Small Study On Covid Vaccine Safety Sparks An Online Tempest
A group of researchers last week released a small, preliminary paper theorizing that Covid-19 vaccines may be linked in rare cases to a constellation of lingering symptoms not dissimilar to those associated with long Covid. They intended for their work to be the subject of academic discussion and to spur further study of what they dubbed “post-vaccination syndrome.” Instead, it has exploded online. (Branswell, 2/24)
The Washington Post:
The Day She Had A Baby, She Lost Her Memory
She felt it from the very beginning of the pregnancy — a nagging intuition that something was very wrong, an undercurrent of dread that persisted no matter how many times the doctors assured Samina Ali that she was fine, her baby was fine, everything was normal. (Gibson, 2/25)
AP:
These Little-Known Bank Accounts Allow Americans With Disabilities To Save And Invest
A little-known savings account called an ABLE account lets people people with disabilities save money beyond the $2,000 asset limit that’s linked to benefits like Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid. (Lewis, 2/24)
On the gun violence epidemic —
The Trace:
Mehmet Oz’s Leadership of Medicare and Medicaid Could Imperil Treatment of Gunshot Victims, Doctors Say
The former talk show host is Trump's pick to preside over the program that pays most shooting victims’ hospitals bills. (Brownlee, 2/20)
The New York Times:
The Teacher In Room 1214
It was 45 seconds too late, but the teacher had a plan. A gunman had just barraged her classroom with an AR-15, killing two students and injuring four others before turning to a classroom across the hall. The bullet-riddled walls were crumbling. Ceiling tiles were falling. If the shooter came back to kill more of her students, the teacher decided, she would stand up and shout, “We love you.” (Baumgaertner Nunn, 2/23)