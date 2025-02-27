Malpractice Standards Change From ‘Medical Custom’ To ‘Evidence-Based’
The American Law Institute's guidelines — which it approved last year but now are published — pointed out that medical decision-making has changed in the past 40 years "away from subjective judgments and reliance on authorities toward a formal analysis of evidence," MedPage Today said.
MedPage Today:
Legal Group Issues 'Restatement' Of Medical Malpractice Law
The American Law Institute — an organization of judges, professors, and practicing attorneys — published a new standard for medical malpractice that takes into account evidence-based medicine. "The new standard of care ... represents a shift away from strict reliance on medical custom and invites courts to incorporate evidence-based medicine in malpractice law," wrote Christopher Robertson, JD, PhD, of the Boston University School of Law, and co-authors in JAMA. (Frieden, 2/26)
The New York Times:
Organ Transplant System ‘In Chaos’ As Waiting Lists Are Ignored
The sickest patients are supposed to get priority for lifesaving transplants. But more and more, they are being skipped over. (Rosenthal, Hansen and White, 2/26)
Stat:
New York Congressman Launches Examination Of UnitedHealth Clinics In Hudson Valley
Following complaints from constituents, a New York congressman is launching an examination of UnitedHealth Group’s management of large physician groups in the state’s Hudson Valley region. (Ross, 2/26)
Axios:
Telehealth Advocates Turn Up The Pressure As Medicare Deadline Nears
Providers, patients and digital health companies are ramping up their calls for more certainty that Medicare will continue to reimburse them for telehealth appointments after the current authority to do so expires on April 1. (Goldman, 2/27)
Stat:
Medicare Advantage Enrollment Growth Slows Sharply, Misses Estimates
The number of people enrolled in a private Medicare Advantage plan grew just 3.1% from 2024 to 2025 — well below projections from the federal government and Wall Street, and one of the slowest years of growth ever in the program. (Herman, 2/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Mass General Brigham, Atrium Health Partner On Rural Medical Vans
Mobile medical units will deliver hospital-at-home care to patients in rural communities as part of a five-year pilot program aimed at expanding healthcare access in underserved areas. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health recently awarded an undisclosed amount of funding to Boston’s Mass General Brigham, University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute and Kentwood, Michigan-based Homeward Health to develop programs that will extend hospital-level care to patients in remote communities using mobile platforms. (Eastabrook, 2/26)
ProPublica, Montana Free Press:
Dr. Thomas Weiner’s Montana Medical License Renewed Despite Criminal Inquiry
In late 2020, St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena, Montana, fired its oncologist, Dr. Thomas C. Weiner, and took the extraordinary step of publicly accusing him of hurting patients. The hospital said the doctor overprescribed narcotics and gave chemotherapy to patients who didn’t have cancer, among other allegations. Despite being notified by St. Peter’s that it had revoked Weiner’s privileges, the Montana Board of Medical Examiners renewed his license in 2021 and 2023. This week, the board renewed his license again for another two years. (Silvers and McSwane, 2/26)
Modern Healthcare:
UVA Health CEO Dr. Craig Kent Resigns
UVA Health CEO Dr. Craig Kent resigned following an internal investigation spurred by the health system’s physician group. The University of Virginia board and UVA President James Ryan had a special meeting on Feb. 25 to discuss the findings of an independent investigation into UVA Health. Kent resigned after the meeting, a University of Virginia spokesperson said. (Kacik, 2/26)