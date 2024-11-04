Maryland Will Participate In ‘AHEAD Model’ That Promotes Health Equity

In other news: a Kansas prisoner sues over health care; the FDA warns against contaminated compounded weight loss drugs; bird flu; tuberculosis; and more.

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Gov. Moore Signs Agreement For Health Care Equity

Gov. Wes Moore signed an agreement Friday pledging Maryland’s participation in a federal model to promote equitable and affordable health care for all Maryland residents. With Moore’s signature, the state will participate in the federal States Advancing All-Payer Equity Approaches and Development Model, also known as the AHEAD Model. (Hacker, 11/3)

Kansas City Star: Prisoner Sues Kansas Corrections System Over Health Care

A Kansas City, Kansas, woman incarcerated in a state prison alleges the Department of Corrections ignored her medical problems, leading to a hospitalization and surgery in September, as well as lifelong kidney failure. (Moore, 11/2)

The Washington Post: D.C. Charter School Accused Of Violating Law For Students With Disabilities

The SEED School of Washington, D.C., a rare charter boarding campus in the District, has been accused of flouting local and federal education laws that protect students with disabilities — drawing outrage and a “notice of concern” from the city’s charter school board. A September audit found the high school, one of D.C.’s oldest charter schools, suspended students without first holding federally mandated meetings that are supposed to determine whether a child’s behavior is the manifestation of a disability or the result of an IEP — or individualized education program — that has not been fully implemented. IEPs are legal documents that detail a student’s special education needs and how they should be met. (Lumpkin, 11/3)

Chicago Tribune: Legal Battle Pitts Grieving Parents Against Formula Makers

To Dioselina Salto, the first two weeks of motherhood were amazing, even though she spent much of it in the hospital after her daughter was born prematurely. She visited her daughter Janelle twice a day, held her close to her own skin and pumped breast milk for her, which doctors supplemented with specialized formula. But a midnight call from the hospital changed everything. Doctors told Salto that Janelle had developed a life-threatening intestinal disease called necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. (Schencker, 11/3)

Reuters: US FDA Warns Against California Facility Making Compounded Weight-Loss Drugs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned against the use of compounded drugs, including versions of popular weight-loss treatments, made by a California-based facility over concerns that they could be contaminated. The facility, Fullerton Wellness, makes compounded versions of Novo Nordisk's and Eli Lilly's weight-loss drugs, among others. It distributes them to patients by medical offices and clinics. (11/1)

North Carolina Health News: How Cadaver Dogs Search For Lives Taken By Helene In WNC

The remnants of Hurricane Helene claimed at least 101 lives in western North Carolina, burying many victims beneath rubble and floodwater. Highly trained dogs have played a crucial role in finding victims’ remains; one canine-assisted search team from Guilford County recovered 20 bodies in the immediate aftermath of the storm. These specialist canines and their handlers are likely to find more casualties in the weeks to come, according to cadaver dog expert Cat Warren. (Baxley, 11/4)

Los Angeles Times: Bird Flu Virus Found In Los Angeles County Wastewater

Los Angeles County health officials said they have detected H5N1 bird flu virus in wastewater collected from the A.K. Warren Water Resource Facility in Carson. The viral “hit” was detected on Oct. 28 by WastewaterSCAN, an infectious disease monitoring network run by researchers at Stanford, Emory University and Verily, Alphabet Inc.’s life sciences organization. Hits were also seen during the last week in San José, Redwood City, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Marina and Turlock. (Rust, 11/1)

Chicago Tribune: 2 Tuberculosis Cases Reported At Elmhurst University

Two Elmhurst University students tested positive for tuberculosis Thursday, according to a statement from university President Troy VanAken. They have been isolated and placed under medical supervision. The private liberal arts school has been working with the DuPage County Health Department to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed to the potentially serious but treatable bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. (Atkins, 11/3)

St. Louis Public Radio: Whooping Cough On The Rise In Missouri

Cases of whooping cough are significantly on the rise in Missouri, echoing a nationwide trend that federal health officials are warning the public about. Missouri has so far this year tallied 422 cases of whooping cough, a 744% increase over a year ago, when there were 50 cases statewide. In Illinois, the numbers are similarly high: There were 1,356 reported cases, compared with 428 at this time last year. (Fentem, 11/4)

CIDRAP: Report Details Deadly Meningococcal Disease Outbreak That Hit Black Adult Virginians Hard

Yesterday in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, investigators describe a deadly outbreak of meningococcal disease primarily in Virginia's Eastern Health Planning Region from 2022 to 2024. The outbreak is notable, as almost 80% of the cases occurred in Black residents, and 63.9% were in an age group (30 to 60 years) not generally considered at increased risk of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD). (Soucheray, 11/1)

