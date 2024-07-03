Massachusetts Bill Takes Steps Against Sexual Assaults By Medical Staff

The bill would also cover clergy members and is aimed at protecting patients who suffer inappropriate contact or assault. Meanwhile, Boston has ended funding for a needle collection program, and West Nile virus was detected in the state for the first time this year.

The Boston Globe: House Passes Bill Targeting Sexual Assault By Health Care Provider

Patients who are sexually assaulted by medical professionals would gain expanded protections under a bill that has cleared the House and is awaiting action in the Senate. Medical providers and clergy members who inappropriately touch or assault patients while claiming to be providing legitimate care could face jail time under legislation (H 4350) the House passed last week. (Kuznitz, 7/2)

More health news from Massachusetts —

The Boston Globe: Boston Ends Funding For Needle Collection Program

Since it launched in 2020, Boston’s Community Syringe Redemption Program has taken about five million dirty needles off the street and halved calls to the city for syringe cleanup. In exchange, the program provided small cash payments to those living with addiction, keeping some from turning to theft and prostitution, according to Addiction Response Resources, the small business that runs the program. As of last Friday, though, the needle exchange program is defunct. (Laughlin, 7/2)

The Boston Globe: West Nile Virus Detected In Massachusetts For First Time This Year

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts for the first time this year, public health officials said Tuesday. The virus was found in two mosquito samples collected June 25 in Quincy and confirmed by the state’s public health laboratory Tuesday, the state Department of Public Health said. (Stoico, 7/2)

Other developments from across the U.S. —

The Washington Post: Feds: D.C. Owes $4.4 Million Penalty For Poor SNAP Performance

D.C. is facing a $4.4 million penalty from the federal government due to persistent errors in processing critical food assistance benefits that thousands of Washingtonians rely on, once again putting in sharp focus the challenges the District has had in responding to high demand for public benefits. The U.S. Department of Agriculture notified D.C. officials in a letter Friday that it was issuing the fine because for the second consecutive year, the District far exceeded what federal officials consider an acceptable error rate in processing benefits in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). (Flynn, 7/2)

WUSF: Over 4,500 Enroll In New USF Course About Mental Health In The Workplace

Mental health issues in the workplace are on the rise across the country. Seventy-six percent of workers reported at least one symptom of a mental health condition in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A new University of South Florida course is trying to combat this, and over 4,500 working professionals enrolled in its first year. They came from top companies across the nation and the world. (Shanes, 7/2)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Leaders Launch Online Portal To Create Accountability In Mental Health

Southern and eastern Coloradans accessed behavioral health care services more often than people in any other regions in the state last year and may become a focus for state leaders working to improve the mental health system. The new data was published this week when the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration launched an online portal that aims to increase transparency and accountability and help the administration offer better care to Coloradans who need it during the coming years. (Flowers, 7/3)

WLRN Public Media: Locally Acquired Dengue Fever Cases Reported In Monroe County

Two cases of locally contracted dengue fever were confirmed by health officials in Monroe County this week. The viral infection is not contagious but is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Dengue can present as a flu-like illness with severe muscle aches, joint pain, fever and sometimes a rash, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County. (Cooper, 7/2)

