Medical Manufacturing Facility Closes In NC After Helene Causes Damage

Analysts are hopeful that other companies will be able to provide products typically made by Baxter International, which supplies intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions. Also, how medical providers are weathering the storm's aftereffects and helping those in need.

Bloomberg: Baxter’s North Cove Plant In North Carolina Closed As Helene Damages Inventory

Baxter International Inc. has closed its biggest manufacturing facility after it was damaged when Hurricane Helene ripped through the US Southeast, causing widespread power outages and flooding. Baxter’s North Cove plant, located in Marion, North Carolina, is the largest manufacturer of intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions in the country. The disruption is expected to negatively impact the company’s financial results, according to a statement it released Sunday. (Muller, 9/30)

Axios: Hurricane Sends New Shudders Through Health Supply Chain

A Baxter International plant responsible for making IV fluids for most U.S. hospitals is among the major casualties from Hurricane Helene. The closure illustrated yet again how taking a single plant offline can trigger a domino effect felt around the world. "It's a very serious situation," said Allan Coukell, chief government affairs officer for the hospital-owned drugmaker Civica Rx, which is addressing supply chain constraints within its consortium of health system and pharma members. (Reed, 10/1)

Also —

North Carolina Health News: ‘It’s Managed Chaos’: Western NC Hospitals Challenged But Operational In Helene’s Wake

All western North Carolina hospitals have remained operational throughout Hurricane Helene and its aftermath. Stephen Lawler, head of the North Carolina Healthcare Association, has stayed in close contact with hospital leaders during the storm and initial days of recovery. He told NC Health News he hasn’t heard of any significant structural damage to the hospitals in the 25 counties and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians hit hardest by the storm, where a federal major disaster declaration is now in place to facilitate easier aid. (Crumpler, 10/1)

WBTV: Atrium Health Deploying Its Mobile Hospital To Helene-Stricken Western North Carolina

As thousands across western North Carolina continue to deal with power outages, washed out roads and a trail of destruction, first responders from the Charlotte area are heading out to help. On Tuesday, Atrium Health is deploying its MED-1 mobile unit to the Town of Tryon in Polk County. MED-1 is essentially a hospital on wheels, and once in Tryon, it will serve as a facility where patients can be triaged, treated, and either sent home or taken to a brick-and-mortar hospital if critical care is needed. (Calkins, 10/1)

Fox4Now: In Florida, ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda Hospital And ER Closed For Helene Repairs

Hurricane Helene caused damage to the ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda hospital and ER, causing it to remain closed for repairs. Andy Romine, chief executive officer for ShorePoint Health, said, “Our priority is keeping safe, quality healthcare available to the community and we will reopen our Punta Gorda campus as soon as possible." (Knapp, 9/30)

NBC Boston: Volunteers Mobilize To Offer Mental Health Support For Victims Of Helene

The Red Cross’s disaster mental health teams, made up of psychologists and therapists, are on the ground to provide comfort alongside supplies. Enmanuel Villegas, a Salvation Army captain, flew from Boston to Georgia on Monday. He will lead a team focused on emotional care and physical needs. “They’re having conversations, helping people navigate their experiences, and listening to their stories,” Villegas explained. (Hope, 9/30)

ABC News: A Public Health Emergency Was Declared In North Carolina After Hurricane Helene. Here's What That Means

The PHE declaration gives the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services greater flexibility in meeting the needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and allows the ASPR to deploy teams to support local health requests, according to the HHS. ASPR has deployed about 200 personnel including Health Care Situational Assessment Teams to evaluate the impact on health care facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes and dialysis centers, and Disaster Medical Assistance Teams to help state and local health workers provide care. While the immediate impacts of natural disasters — such as hurricanes — include injuries and deaths, there are longer-term health issues that PHEs can help address. (Kekatos, 9/30)

CBS News: Hurricane Helene Flooding Poses Multiple Health Risks. Here's What To Know

Hurricane Helene's wake of massive rains and flooding isn't just destructive to property — it is also a major health and safety risk, leaving residents in the storm's path stranded and potentially exposed to waterborne illnesses and other dangers. As authorities rush to airdrop supplies, restore power and clear roads, the number of storm-related deaths climbed past 100 across the Southeast. (Moniuszko, 9/30)

