Meningococcal Vaccine Shows Positive Trial Results; Jynneos Proves Highly Protective Against Mpox
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
FiercePharma:
Chasing Pfizer, GSK's 5-in-1 Meningococcal Vaccine Delivers Phase 3 Trial Win
Nearly three years after dosing the first patient in a phase 3 trial, GSK has now reported positive results from the trial of its much-anticipated combination meningitis vaccine. (Becker, 3/15)
CIDRAP:
1-Dose Jynneos Vaccine Effectiveness Against Symptomatic Mpox Estimated At 78%
Estimated vaccine effectiveness (VE) of a single dose of the Jynneos attenuated smallpox/mpox vaccine against symptomatic mpox infection was 78% at least 14 days later, according to a study published yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 3/14)
Reuters:
Veru To Proceed With Late-Stage Study Of COVID Pill Despite FDA Snub
Drug developer Veru Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to proceed with a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 pill, weeks after the U.S. health regulator declined to authorize the oral drug to treat high-risk patients hospitalized with COVID-19. It will, however, stop the development of the drug as a potential treatment for prostate cancer as part of its strategy to cut costs. Veru plans to continue development of the oral drug, sabizabulin, in late-stage studies with high-risk hospitalized influenza patients and COVID-19 patients. (3/14)
CIDRAP:
Botulism Outbreak In Europe Linked To Weight Loss Procedure
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reported today that 67 cases of botulism linked to a weight loss procedure have been reported in Turkey and three other European countries. The 67 cases of the neuroparalytic illness have all been linked to intragastric injection of the botulism neurotoxin (BoNT), with 53 cases reported in Turkey, 12 in Germany, and 1 each in Austria and Switzerland. (Dall, 3/14)
CIDRAP:
Hospital Survey Highlights Challenges For Infection Control, Antibiotic Stewardship Programs
A survey of healthcare facilities in the United States and seven other countries found that infection prevention and control (IPC) and antibiotic stewardship program (ASP) interventions requiring staff, time, and specialized training were implemented less frequently in 2021, researchers reported today in Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology. (Dall, MA, 3/14)