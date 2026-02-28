ICE, ALS, Addiction Medicine, and Robotic Ultrasounds: Journalists Sound Off on All That and More

KFF Health News Southern California correspondent Claudia Boyd-Barrett discussed how family members and lawyers of those in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody are struggling to find them in California hospitals on CapRadio’s Insight With Vicki Gonzalez on Feb. 25.

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the neurodegenerative disease ALS on CBS News’ CBS Mornings on Feb. 20.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed Elyse Stevens, a New Orleans doctor who faced investigation because of her patient-centered approach to substance use disorders, on The Lens’ Behind The Lens podcast on Feb. 20.

KFF Health News chief rural correspondent Sarah Jane Tribble discussed major cuts to Medicaid on WBUR’s Here & Now on Feb. 19. Tribble also discussed Alabama’s plan for robotic ultrasounds on The Daily Yonder’s The Yonder Report on Feb. 19.