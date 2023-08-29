Michigan’s Governor Presses To Protect Key ACA Provisions In Law

Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to call on state lawmakers to protect the Affordable Care Act, including provisions for no-cost preventive services. In California, the attorney general filed a lawsuit against a Southern California school district over its parental notification policy for gender issues.

AP: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer To Call On Democrats To Codify 'Obamacare' Into State Law

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will call on state lawmakers this week to pass legislation proactively protecting key provisions in the Affordable Care Act, including no-cost preventive services, as the nation’s health law continues to face legal challenges in federal court. Whitmer, who is in her second term and working for the first time with a Legislature under complete Democratic control, will call for a plan to codify the Affordable Care Act during a speech Wednesday where she will outline her legislative priorities for the second half of the year. (Cappelletti, 8/28)

In news about LGBTQ+ health —

The New York Times: California Attorney General Seeks To Block Transgender Notification Policy

California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, filed a lawsuit against a Southern California school district on Monday, asking a judge to halt a new requirement that parents be notified when their child changes pronouns or gender identity. The Chino Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County recently began requiring that parents be notified when their child asks to use a name or pronoun that does not align with the child’s birth certificate, or seeks to use a bathroom assigned to a different gender. Mr. Bonta is seeking not only to stop that policy, but also taking aim at three other districts in California that are trying to follow suit. (Hubler, 8/28)

AP: ACLU Sues Over Indiana Law Blocking Gender-Affirming Surgery For Inmates

Civil rights advocates are suing Indiana’s Department of Corrections over the state’s law prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for inmates. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit against the department in federal court in Evansville on Monday. ... Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb also signed a bill in April prohibiting minors from accessing gender-affirming care such as transgender surgeries or medication. The ACLU has filed a federal lawsuit challenging that law, as well. (8/28)

AP: Missouri Law Banning Minors From Beginning Gender-Affirming Treatments Takes Effect

Two new laws restricting the access of transgender youth in Missouri to gender-affirming health care and school sports took effect Monday. One law bans minors from beginning puberty blockers and hormones and outlaws gender-affirming surgeries for youths. The other law requires student athletes from kindergarten through college to play on sports teams that align with their sex as assigned at birth. (Ballentine, 8/28)

More health news from across the U.S. —

AP: West Virginia Governor Appoints 5 To Board Overseeing Opioid Fund Distribution

Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment Monday of five people to the board of a private foundation that will distribute most of West Virginia’s $1 billion-plus in opioid lawsuit settlements. (8/28)

The Washington Post: D.C. Fails To House 98 Percent Of Homeless Young Adults, Data Show

The vast majority of young adults and single adults experiencing homelessness in the District remained unhoused last year despite an infusion of vouchers meant to address a problem that is surging in the region, according to data publicly shared earlier this month by D.C. officials. The stark breakdown in services that target some of D.C.’s most vulnerable populations, including young adults under the age of 25 and members of the LGBTQ+ community, points to a deep disparity that government officials had not previously revealed in such detail. (Lang and Moyer, 8/28)

Axios: Louisiana MMR Vaccine Rates Dip Below Community Immunity Threshold

Louisiana's measles vaccination coverage has dipped below the threshold generally accepted to prevent community transmission. "Measles is one of the most infectious diseases known to mankind," Louisiana state health officer and medical doctor Joseph Kanter tells Axios, but outbreaks are "entirely preventable" through vaccination. (Brasted, 8/28)

Axios: Syphilis Rates Still A Concern For Arkansas Health Officials

Arkansas, like much of the country, continues to grapple with a surge in syphilis cases. Syphilis can cause serious health problems — like blindness, hearing loss or dementia — if left untreated, according to the CDC. (Golden, 8/28)

CBS News: MDH Announces 3 More Conditions Approved For Newborn Screening In Minnesota

Three additional conditions have been approved for the Minnesota Department of Health's Newborn Screening Program. On Monday, MDH announced the addition of these conditions will boost protections for newborn infants in Minnesota. The conditions are rare, but can be serious if not detected and treated early. (8/28)

The CT Mirror: CT Health Care Advocate Departs For Judgeship

Ted Doolittle, the state’s health care advocate, is leaving his job to take a position as a federal immigration judge. His last day is Thursday. Doolittle was selected by then-Gov. Dannel P. Malloy in January 2017 to head the Office of the Health Care Advocate. He started work with the state a month later. (Carlesso, 8/28)

CBS News: Anne Arundel County Schools Files Lawsuit Against Social Media Companies For Role In Youth Mental Health Crisis

Anne Arundel County Public Schools filed a lawsuit against social media companies Meta, Google, ByteDance, and Snap Inc. for their roles in the youth mental health crisis. The district alleges that its social media platforms increase the mental health crisis for its 85,000 students and place an increasingly large burden on the school system to provide essential mental health resources. (8/28)

Iowa Public Radio: IVs For Hydration Have Arrived At Iowa Music Festivals

IV drips are not a new concept — as a medical procedure — but more and more, people are turning to them as a non-medical preventive measure against dehydration, electrolyte deficiency and hangovers. One of the places where you'll find people suffering from all three of these issues is at an outdoor music festival. In fact, some artists are now including access to IV infusions in their contract riders, as was the case in 2022 with headliner Nathaniel Rateliff. (Pope, 8/28)

