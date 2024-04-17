Mine Safety Group Sets Stricter Rules To Guard Against Black Lung Disease
The Mine Safety and Health Administration acted, NPR reports, after investigative reporting exposed a "once-hidden epidemic" of severe, deadly black lung disease affecting miners. Other research shows that younger adults are aging faster than ever, and that trend is linked to early-onset cancers.
NPR:
Finally, Tough New Safety Rules Are Out To Prevent Severe Black Lung
"No miner should ever have to sacrifice their health or lungs in order to provide for their family," said Chris Williamson, the assistant secretary of labor for mine safety and health. The Mine Safety and Health Administration acted after joint investigative reporting by NPR, Ohio Valley ReSource, Public Health Watch, Mountain State Spotlight and Louisville Public Media exposed: a once-hidden epidemic of severe, incurable and fatal black lung disease. (Berkes and Hicks, 4/16)
CBS News:
Study Finds Adults Are Aging Faster. How To Slow The Process
Younger adults are aging faster than ever, according to a new study from the U.K. To make matters worse, researchers also found a connection between accelerated aging and the early onset of cancers. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS New York to discuss the study and what can be done to slow the clock down. The researchers found people who are born after 1965 face an increased risk of accelerated aging and early onset cancers - about a 4% increased risk of early onset lung cancer, 20% increased risk of gastrointestinal cancer and 35% risk of uterine cancer. (4/15)
KFF Health News:
Native Americans Have Shorter Life Spans. Better Health Care Isn’t The Only Answer
Katherine Goodlow is only 20, but she has experienced enough to know that people around her are dying too young. Goodlow, a member of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe, said she’s lost six friends and acquaintances to suicide, two to car crashes, and one to appendicitis. Four of her relatives died in their 30s or 40s, from causes such as liver failure and covid-19, she said. And she recently lost a 1-year-old nephew. (Zionts, 4/17)
Los Angeles Times:
She Died After Liposuction By A Pediatrician. Doctors Warn Of Cosmetic Surgery’s ‘Wild West’
Inside a clinic wedged next to a smoke shop in a South Los Angeles strip mall, Dr. Mohamad Yaghi operated on a 28-year-old woman who had traveled from Las Vegas to have fat trimmed from her arms and stomach. Yaghi had been offering liposuction for roughly seven years when he started making incisions that day in October 2020, but he was trained as a pediatrician, according to a formal accusation later filed by state regulators. (Reyes, 4/16)
NBC News:
FDA Winds Down Part Of Lead-Contaminated Applesauce Probe
The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it’s winding down some of its U.S. response to lead-contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches, which have sickened hundreds of children across the country. The FDA will continue to actively investigate how WanaBana’s apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, which were recalled in late October because of high lead levels, became contaminated. However, much of the work the agency has done to ensure no one else buys the applesauce pouches has ended. (Lovelace Jr., 4/16)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (4/16)