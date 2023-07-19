Missouri Court Hears Case On Amendment To Restore Abortion Rights
News outlets report on the controversy over how much authority officials have over the initiative ballot petition process in Missouri — prompted by a new initiative to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution, following a ban. Separately, gender and LGBTQ+ issues are also in the news.
AP:
Missouri Supreme Court Weighs Fate Of Amendment To Restore Abortion Rights
Whether Missouri voters get a chance weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges, who on Tuesday heard arguments in a case about Republican infighting that has stalled the amendment’s progress. Judges did not indicate when they might rule on the case, which centers around a proposed amendment to enshrine in the constitution the individual right to make decisions about abortion, childbirth and birth control. Abortion-rights supporters proposed it after the state banned almost all abortions last summer. (Ballentine, 7/18)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Supreme Court Hears Delay On Abortion Rights Case
The state’s highest court heard arguments Tuesday about how much authority state offices have over the initiative ballot petition process. Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick are at odds about the amount of power each has over a fiscal note that estimates how much a proposed amendment adding abortion rights to Missouri’s constitution would cost the state. (Kellogg, 7/18)
Worries over patient's medical data relating to abortion —
The Hill:
Patients Seeking Abortion, Gender-Affirming Care At Risk Of Increased Surveillance: Report
Patients seeking out-of-state abortions and gender-affirming care are at risk of increased surveillance from law enforcement, according to a new report. The Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) released a report Tuesday detailing the elevated dangers for patients who travel for abortions or gender-affirming care. (Nazarro, 7/18)
In other news on gender issues —
AP:
Louisiana Lawmakers Overturn Governor's Veto On Gender-Affirming Care Ban For Transgender Minors
Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday. Louisiana, where the ban is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, will join 20 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care, which includes puberty-blockers, hormone treatment and gender-reassignment surgery. Most of those states face now lawsuits, and in some places the bans have been temporarily blocked by federal judges. (Cline, 7/18)
AP:
Kansas' Governor Gets To Defend Birth Certificate Changes In Court, A Judge Rules
A federal judge is considering Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s arguments that a new Kansas law rolling back transgender rights doesn’t bar the state from changing the sex listing on transgender people’s birth certificates. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled Tuesday that Kelly’s office can defend her administration’s policy of changing birth certificates and accepted its “friend of the court” arguments. The state’s Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach, argues that a law that took effect July 1 prohibits such changes and requires the state to undo previous ones. (Hanna, 7/18)
The Hill:
House Republicans Eliminate Funding To LGBTQ Community Centers After Tense Hearing
House Republicans voted Tuesday to eliminate funding to three LGBTQ community centers during a contentious House Appropriations subcommittee meeting that one member characterized as “political theater.” Tensions boiled over Tuesday after Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) introduced an amendment to the annual funding bill covering the Departments of Transportation and Housing and Urban Development to eliminate $3.62 million in funding for three LGBTQ community centers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. (Migdon, 7/18)