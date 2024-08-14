Missourians To Vote On Whether Abortion Ban Will Stand Or Fall

An initiative to enshrine abortion protections in the state's constitution gathered enough signatures to make the November ballot. Ballot measures in New York and Florida also are in the news.

Missouri Independent: Missouri Voters Will Decide Whether To Legalize Abortion In November

Abortion will be on Missouri’s statewide ballot in November. An initiative petition to enshrine the right to abortion up until the point of fetal viability received final approval Tuesday, securing a place on the general election ballot. If the measure receives a majority of votes, Missouri could become the first state to overturn an abortion ban through a citizen-led measure. Abortion is illegal in Missouri, with limited exceptions only in cases of medical emergencies. There are no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest. If the amendment receives more than 50% of votes in approval, the measure would legalize abortion up until the point of fetal viability, an undefined period of time generally seen as the point in which the fetus could survive outside the womb on its own, generally around 24 weeks, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. (Spoerre, 8/13)

AP: A Proposed Amendment Lacks 1 Word That Could Drive Voter Turnout: ‘Abortion’

A proposed amendment to New York’s constitution meant to protect abortion access is a crucial part of Democrats’ plans to drive voter turnout in the state this fall. But there could be a problem: The ballot question doesn’t mention the word “abortion.” Arguments are set to begin Wednesday over a lawsuit Democrats hope will force election officials to include the term in an explanation of the amendment that voters will see when casting their ballots. (Izaguirre, 8/14)

USA Today: Florida Abortion Amendment Has Strong Support, Poll Shows

More than half of Floridians support overturning a state abortion ban, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll. But with 60% of voters required to approve a constitutional amendment, the race is too close to call. (Rodriguez, 8/14)

The Hill: Most Women Oppose Leaving Abortion Laws To The States, Across Party Lines: Poll

Three quarters of reproductive age women in the United States oppose letting states decide whether abortion is legal, including large majorities of Democrats and independents, according to a new survey. At least half of all women aged 18 to 49 said they opposed the state-by-state approach regardless of party affiliation, according to the survey released Wednesday from health policy research group KFF. (Weixel, 8/14)

AP: Indiana Attorney General Drops Suit Over Privacy Of Ohio Girl Who Traveled For Abortion

Indiana’s attorney general has dropped a lawsuit that accused the state’s largest hospital system of violating patient privacy laws when a doctor told a newspaper that a 10-year-old Ohio girl had traveled to Indiana for an abortion. A federal judge last week approved Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request to dismiss his lawsuit, which the Republican had filed last year against Indiana University Health and IU Healthcare Associates, The Indianapolis Star reported. (8/13)

In other reproductive health news —

The Washington Post: After Painful IUD Experiences, Some Women Are Scared To Have Them Removed

Ami Claxton’s birth control method — an intrauterine device — expired 14 years ago. But she has been too scared to have it removed because of the excruciating pain she experienced the last time she had it replaced. This summer, the 55-year-old asked her gynecologist for options to help manage the pain during removal, but was told there weren’t any. “So I said, ‘Forget it. I’m not going to get it out,’ ” said Claxton, of Chandler, Ariz. (Bever, 8/13)

