More Americans Prefer Daily Dose Of Weed Over Alcohol, Analysis Finds
In other news, cannabis-using teens are a greater risk of developing a psychotic disorder, study says. Meanwhile, a former drug czar sounds the alarm on the cannabis industry, likening it to Big Tobacco.
AP:
Daily Marijuana Use Outpaces Daily Drinking In The US, A New Study Says
For the first time, the number of Americans who use marijuana just about every day has surpassed the number who drink that often, a shift some 40 years in the making as recreational pot use became more mainstream and legal in nearly half of U.S. states. In 2022, an estimated 17.7 million people reported using marijuana daily or near-daily compared to 14.7 million daily or near-daily drinkers, according an analysis of national survey data. In 1992, when daily pot use hit a low point, less than 1 million people said they used marijuana nearly every day. (Johnson, 5/22)
NBC News:
Teens Who Use Marijuana Are More Likely To Suffer Psychotic Disorders, Study Finds
Teenagers who used cannabis within the last year had a dramatically higher rate of developing a psychotic disorder, according to a study published Wednesday. The study, led by researchers from the University of Toronto, found an 11 times higher risk of developing a psychotic disorder among teenagers who used cannabis compared with those who did not. When the analysis was limited to just emergency room visits and hospitalizations, there was a 27-fold increase in psychotic disorders in teenagers who had used the drug. (Syal, 5/22)
Marijuana Moment:
Former Obama Drug Czar Says Marijuana Is 'Not Medicine' And That 'Big Cannabis' Is Behind Federal Rescheduling Decision
The former U.S. drug czar under President Barack Obama expressed skepticism of marijuana’s medical value and the Biden administration’s move to federally reschedule cannabis in a new interview, warning of ominous industry influence over politicians and the country’s medical review process. “It’s not medicine,” said former Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Gil Kerlikowske, speaking on the podcast of former U.S. Rep. Mary Bono (R).“This is all Big Cannabis,” he added. “This isn’t people my age that are just old hippies that want to open up a pot shop somewhere. This is a huge business like Big Tobacco. Absolutely.” (Adlin, 5/21)