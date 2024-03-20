New Digital Stethoscope Boosts Heart Exams With AI
AI tech built into a new digital stethoscope helps raise detection levels for heart valve problems, which can be hard to detect using a regular stethoscope. Separately, a California doctor's plan against needle pain is in the news.
CBS News:
Digital Stethoscope Uses Artificial Intelligence To Help Doctors Detect Heart Valve Problems
A new, digital stethoscope uses AI to help doctors detect heart valve problems. ... Only about 40-percent of murmurs can be detected during a physical exam by a clinician with a regular stethoscope. But this new stethoscope, developed by EKO Health, and the new technology with it are changing that. (Marshall, 3/19)
KFF Health News:
Needle Pain Is A Big Problem For Kids. One California Doctor Has A Plan
Almost all new parents go through it: the distress of hearing their child scream at the doctor’s office. They endure the emotional torture of having to hold their child down as the clinician sticks them with one vaccine after another. “The first shots he got, I probably cried more than he did,” said Remy Anthes, who was pushing her 6-month-old son, Dorian, back and forth in his stroller in Oakland, California. (Dembosky, 3/20)
Stat:
Scientific Mystery Highlights The Blind Spots In Genomics Databases
The two patients had both died young from heart problems. When researchers looked at their DNA, they spotted another commonality: The two shared a particular version of a gene that helps the heart beat. Perhaps, the researchers thought, the variant could explain their heart conditions. (Joseph, 3/20)
NPR:
The World Happiness Report Shows A Generational Divide In Well-Being In The U.S.
People aged 60 and older in the U.S. reported high levels of well-being compared to younger people. In fact, the United States ranks in the top 10 countries for happiness in this age group. Conversely, there's a decline in happiness among younger adolescents and young adults in the U.S. "The report finds there's a dramatic decrease in the self-reported well-being of people aged 30 and below," says report author Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, a professor of economics and behavioral science, and the director of the Wellbeing Research Centre at Oxford University. (Aubrey, 3/20)
Los Angeles Times:
Trader Joe's Recalls Whole Cashews Due To Possible Salmonella
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and crew members,” a Trader Joe’s representative said in an email, adding that when a product doesn’t meet TJ’s “stringent food safety expectations,” the company moves swiftly to recall it. (Petrow-Cohen, 3/19)
CNN:
‘Dirty Dozen’ 2024 List Of Foods With Most Pesticides
Approximately 95% of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested by the United States government contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce. (LaMotte, 3/20)
KFF Health News:
