New RSV Vaccine Wins Approval From FDA Advisory Panel
The monoclonal antibody treatment, called Beyfortus by developers Sanofi and AstraZeneca, is aimed at preventing respiratory syncytial virus in infants and vulnerable toddlers. Separately, a new analysis shows a high shortfall of mpox vaccine uptake among Black Americans.
The New York Times:
FDA Panel Recommends RSV Shot To Protect Infants
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended approval of a monoclonal antibody shot aimed at preventing a potentially lethal pathogen, respiratory syncytial virus, or R.S.V., in infants and vulnerable toddlers. The treatment, called Beyfortus by its developers Sanofi and AstraZeneca, would be the second such therapy that the F.D.A. has allowed to be given to very young children to prevent R.S.V., which is a leading killer of infants and toddlers globally. A similar treatment approved more than 20 years ago is given in multiple doses and is only approved for high-risk infants. (Jewett, 6/8)
On mpox —
CIDRAP:
High Mpox Vaccine Shortfall Seen Among Black Americans
As many as 78% of Black Americans eligible for mpox protection via the Jynneos vaccine have not been vaccinated, according to a new shortfall analysis published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). A second MMWR report today delves into mpox transmission risks to kids, noting that some adults did not begin to isolate until after they had received a diagnosis. (Soucheray, 6/8)
On salmonella —
AP:
Salmonella Outbreak In Chicago Area Linked To Ground Beef
An outbreak of salmonella infections in the Chicago area has been linked to ground beef, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday. Health officials have identified 26 confirmed cases in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties, the department said. Those people fell ill between April 25 and May 18. (6/8)
On Klebsiella —
USA Today:
Klebsiella Pneumoniae Bacterial Outbreak At Seattle Hospital: 9 Deaths
A hospital in Seattle has confirmed two more deaths in connection to a bacterial outbreak that began last year. Beginning in October 2022, hospital staff at Virginia Mason Medical Center said it detected an increase in cases of Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria at its downtown campus. Since then, nearly a dozen people have died after contracting the bacteria strain. (Hauari, 6/8)