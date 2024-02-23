New York AG Pushes FDA To Warn Of Mental Health Risks From Asthma Drug

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the FDA to take immediate action to boost warnings of the mental health side effects of Singulair for children. Also in the news: Texas drops out of federal summer meals program for kids; Florida moves forward on a social media age bill; and more.

The Hill: New York AG Asks FDA To Double Down On Warnings, Discourage Prescription For Asthma Drug

The New York attorney general’s office is asking the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to double down on its warnings and discourage the use of an asthma drug. “The New York Office of the Attorney General writes to encourage the FDA to address the dangers of montelukast, particularly to the most vulnerable population—minor children—and protect all patients from these heartbreaking, unintended side effects,” Darsana Srinivasan, chief of the Office of the Attorney General’s Health Care Bureau, wrote in a Thursday letter addressed to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf. (Suter, 2/22)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Opts Out Of Federal Summer Meals Program For Kids

This year 35 states will participate in a $2.5 billion federal nutrition program that will help low-income parents buy groceries for their children when free school meals are unavailable during the summer months. But Texas, which has 3.8 million children eligible for the program, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has opted not to join this national effort. If it had, qualifying families would have received $120 per child through a pre-loaded card for the three summer months. The USDA calculated that Texas is passing on a total of $450 million in federal tax dollars that would have gone to eligible families here. (Banks, 2/22)

Politico: Florida House Approves $767 Million Live Healthy Plan Despite Spending Concerns

The Florida House signed off on Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s $767 million health care workforce expansion plan on Thursday, with one Republican in opposition who said the program was a misguided waste of taxpayer dollars. The House approved two bills, each with a 117-1 vote, that seek to expand health care in Florida, either through training opportunities, increased access to services in rural stretches of the state or promoting technological advances. (Sarkissian, 2/22)

Politico: Florida Passes Strict Social Media Restrictions For Minors Despite DeSantis’ Misgivings

The Florida Republican-led House overwhelmingly passed legislation Thursday to create the strictest social media prohibitions in the country by cutting off anyone under 16 years old from many platforms despite some objections from Gov. Ron DeSantis. House members voted on the bill mere hours after it was backed by the Senate in a surprise move that procedurally could force DeSantis to act sooner on legislation that he has been skeptical of for weeks. (Atterbury, 2/22)

AP: Wisconsin Lawmakers OK Bill To Tackle Forever Chemicals Pollution, But Governor Isn't On Board

The Wisconsin state Assembly passed a bill Thursday that would unlock $125 million to help municipalities and landowners cope with pollution from so-called forever chemicals. But Gov. Tony Evers isn’t on board. The Senate passed the Republican-authored legislation in November. The Assembly followed suit with a 61-35 vote on Thursday, the chamber’s last floor period of the two-year legislative session. ... The chemicals have been linked to health problems including low birth weight, cancer and liver disease, and have been shown to make vaccines less effective. (Richmond, 2/22)

New Hampshire Public Radio: NH Officials Blast Anthem Over Handling Of $69M Contract For State Retirees

State officials say they will pursue punitive fines against Anthem for mismanaging a Medicare Advantage contract for state retirees, after many reported delayed mail order prescriptions, unexpected charges and long hold times. Frustration among retirees — and state leaders — has been building since Anthem took over on Jan. 1, but it boiled over Wednesday during an Executive Council meeting. (Bookman, 2/22)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription