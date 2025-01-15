Newly Sworn In, W.Va. Governor Immediately OKs Vaccine Exemptions
On his first full day in office, Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey approved religious exemptions from school vaccinations. Also: the threat of contaminated water from the California wildfires; a new Mississippi law that stops people from being jailed while awaiting mental health care; and more.
AP:
West Virginia Governor Axes DEI And Enacts Vaccine Exemptions On First Full Day In Office
Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a slew of aggressive executive orders on his first full day as West Virginia’s chief executive Tuesday, including one enabling families to receive religious exemptions from required school vaccinations — a massive departure for a state with one of the strictest vaccine policies in the nation. Another order called for the termination of all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, or DEI, initiatives from state-run institutions, something Morrisey said he believes will protect West Virginians from racial and gender discrimination — especially “inappropriate” preferential treatment for certain groups over others. (Willingham, 1/14)
AP:
Contaminated Drinking Water Is A Growing Concern For Cities Facing Wildfires
As fires continue to burn across Los Angeles, several utilities have declared their drinking water unsafe until extensive testing can prove otherwise. A warmer, drier climate means wildfires are getting worse, and encroaching on cities — with devastating impact. Toxic chemicals from those burns can get into damaged drinking water systems, and even filtering or boiling won’t help, experts say. (Peterson, 1/14)
CNN:
‘Forever Chemicals’ In Sludge Used To Fertilize Farms Can Pose A Health Risk To People, EPA Says
Chemicals found in sewage sludge that some farmers use to fertilize fields and pastures can pose a threat to human and animal health, the US Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday. Exposure to food from farms that use the sewage sludge can raise a person’s risk of developing cancer or other health conditions, it said. Under certain conditions, the human health risks from sludge used on farms are “several orders of magnitude” above what the EPA considers acceptable, the agency said. (Christensen, 1/14)
Mississippi Today:
New Mississippi Law Aims To Limit Jailing Of People Awaiting Mental Health Treatment. Is It Working?
Officials say a new Mississippi law to decrease the number of people being jailed solely because they need mental health treatment has led to fewer people with serious mental illness detained in jails – but the data is contradictory and incomplete. A state agency, counties and community mental health centers – all of which have roles in carrying out the new law – reported vastly different numbers of people who spent time in jail during the civil commitment process during the first three months the law was effective. (Dilworth, 1/14)
The Guardian:
Oregon Hospital Sued After Man’s Face Caught Fire Mid-Surgery
The family of a man in Oregon is demanding $900,000 from the hospital where his face caught on fire mid-surgery while he was allegedly awake. The allegations are contained in a malpractice lawsuit filed by the wife of John Michael Murdoch against Oregon Health and Science University, as reported by the Oregonian. The lawsuit maintains Murdoch’s ordeal unfolded as he was undergoing surgery in 2022 while being treated for squamous cell carcinoma – a cancer of the tongue. Medical staff failed to let alcohol swabbed on his face dry properly, and his face ignited, according to the lawsuit. (Betts, 1/14)