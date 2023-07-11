No One Has Called An NYC Hotline To Force People Into Psych Evaluations

Politico says the hotline is designed to help NYPD officers determine if someone should be forced to undergo an evaluation, but it's remained unused for around six months since launch. Meanwhile, Minnesota Public Radio reports soaring use of the 988 mental health crisis line.

Politico: New York City Hotline To Advise Police On Involuntary Hospitalizations Has Gotten Zero Calls

No one has called a 24/7 city hotline to help NYPD officers determine whether to force someone to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, a resource launched by Mayor Eric Adams’ administration as he sought to involuntarily hospitalize people unable to meet their basic needs. NYC Health + Hospitals, which operates the hotline, disclosed the information to POLITICO Friday in response to a public records request for data on calls since it went live on Jan. 31. (Kaufman, 7/10)

Minnesota Public Radio: Use Of Mental Health Crisis Line Soars 1 Year After 988’s Launch In Minnesota

Minnesota joined the nation in introducing the phone number 988 as a mental health crisis hotline one year ago, localizing and easing access to the service that was before only reachable at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). While the longer number still functions, call center operators said state support for raising awareness of the shorter line contributed to an increase in engagement over the past year. According to most recent data from the Minnesota Department of Health, or MDH, the month of May saw a 74 percent increase in calls statewide compared to the year before. (Stevens, 7/10)

The CT Mirror: CT Takes First Steps To Reform Children's Mental Health Services

More than a year after lawmakers passed broad legislation meant to expand access and boost resources for children’s mental health in Connecticut, a group of health care providers, advocates, legislators and residents affected by the issue convened to begin examining the availability and efficacy of services. (Carlesso, 7/10)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Meeting Youth Mental Health Needs Remains A Priority – And Challenge – For NH Providers

Mental health services for children and teens continue to be a pressing need in New Hampshire in the wake of the pandemic, according to providers and advocates who spoke at a roundtable in Manchester Monday. Depression and anxiety among youth rose during the pandemic, and services have struggled to keep up. (Cuno-Booth, 7/10)

The Boston Globe: How Universities Are Addressing Ongoing Collegiate Mental Health Difficulties

When Sofia Farrés, 20, started as a freshman at Emerson College two years ago, she found it difficult — as someone who is immunocompromised — to live in campus housing. “I was self-isolating more than most of my friends,” said Farrés. “The pandemic contributed a lot to my social anxiety.” Adjusting to college has always been a challenge for freshmen, but it has become harder since the pandemic. (Obregón Dominguez, 7/10)

KFF Health News: Mental Health Respite Facilities Are Filling Care Gaps In Over A Dozen States

Aimee Quicke has made repeated trips to emergency rooms, hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and psychiatric lockdowns for mental health crises — including suicidal thoughts — since she was 11. The 40-year-old resident of Le Mars, Iowa, has bipolar and obsessive-compulsive disorders. “Some of the visits were helpful and some were not,” she said. “It was like coming in and going out and just nothing different was happening.” (Weinstock, 7/11)

Also —

The Washington Post: Family Reaches $5M Settlement After Army Veteran's Suicide At VA Center

When her husband was having a mental health crisis in 2019, Emma Dash thought the safest place for him to receive treatment was at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she had worked. Her husband, former Army Sgt. Brieux Dash, had battled post-traumatic stress disorder since was honorably discharged in 2015, and his mental health struggles had recently worsened. Emma Dash trusted that her husband would be protected at the VA center’s mental health unit. But three days later, Brieux Dash, a 33-year-old father of three, died by suicide there. (Somasundaram, 7/11)

If you are in need of help — Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.

