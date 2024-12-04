Now Included In First-Aid Guidelines: Overdoses, Seizures, And More
In the first update since 2010, the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross have included how to treat opioid overdoses and open chest wounds, among other things. Other industry news includes strikes, hospital closures, Medicare Advantage, and more.
American Heart Association News:
First-Aid Guidelines Expanded To Include Opioid Overdoses, Seizures, Other Emergencies
First-aid guidelines for bystanders and emergency responders have long focused on issues like chest pain, bleeding and recognizing a stroke. Now, they have been updated and expanded to include recommendations for managing opioid overdoses, open chest wounds and other emergencies. The revised guidelines, developed by the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, were published in the journal Circulation. It is the first comprehensive update since 2010. (12/3)
In other health industry developments —
CBS News:
Emergency Rooms At Crozer Chester Medical Center, Taylor Hospital Reopen After Temporarily Closing
The emergency rooms at two Delaware County hospitals have reopened after temporarily shutting down due to issues with their radiology systems, Delaware County officials told CBS News Philadelphia. The ERs at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, which are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, reopened just before 1:45 p.m. after closing around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Delaware County officials confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia. (Holden and Simon, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
GW Resident Doctors Plan To Strike, Citing Mental Health Needs
More than 450 resident doctors at George Washington University Hospital on Tuesday announced plans to strike, barring last-minute concessions from the medical school, potentially disrupting patient care at one of the D.C. region’s biggest hospitals. The residents — medical school graduates who are training in their specialty under the supervision of attending physicians — and fellows are demanding cost-of-living pay increases and more robust mental health benefits. (Portnoy, 12/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Humana CFO Susan Diamond To Step Down In 2025
Humana Chief Financial Officer Susan Diamond will depart the health insurer after 18 years, the company announced Tuesday. On Jan. 11, investment firm executive Celeste Mellet will succeed Diamond, according to a news release. Mellet is CFO of Global Infrastructure Partners, the same job she previously held at the investment bank Evercore and the mortgage financing company Fannie Mae following 18 years at Morgan Stanley. (Berryman, 12/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Addus HomeCare Acquires Gentiva’s Home Care Business
Addus HomeCare closed its $350 million acquisition of Gentiva’s home care business, the company announced late Monday. The addition of Gentiva’s non-medical personal care business will add 16,000 customers a day across Arizona, Arkansas, California, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, the company said in a news release. Addus also said it expects the new business to add approximately $280 million in annual revenue. (Eastabrook, 12/3)
On Medicare Advantage —
The Conversation:
Taxpayers Spend 22% More Per Patient To Support Medicare Advantage
Medicare Advantage — the commercial alternative to traditional Medicare — is drawing down federal health care funds, costing taxpayers an extra 22% per enrollee to the tune of $83 billion a year. (McCormack and Duffy, 12/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Soda Health Lands $50M For Managing Medicare Advantage Benefits
Soda Health, which helps health plans administer their supplemental benefits, received $50 million in a Series B funding round, the company said Tuesday. The round was led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. Former Humana CEO Bruce Broussard also invested along with venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners, Define Ventures, Qiming Venture Partners USA and SVB Capital. (Perna, 12/3)