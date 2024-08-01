Older Americans Act Renewal Wins Bipartisan Support Of Senate Panel
The $15 billion measure, which bumps up spending more than 40%, now heads to the full Senate.
Modern Healthcare:
Older Americans Act Reauthorization Passes Senate Committee
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee took the next step Wednesday in reauthorizing the expiring Older Americans Act, sending the $15 billion measure to the full Senate. The bill would increase funding for investigating abuse and poor services at long-term care facilities and includes enhanced measures for caregivers, alongside money for items such as senior centers and the Meals On Wheels program. (McAuliff, 7/31)
Politico:
NJ Rep. Pascrell Breathing On His Own As Doctors Discuss Hospital Discharge, Staff Says
Rep. Bill Pascrell remains hospitalized but is no longer receiving breathing assistance, according to his office. (Friedman, 7/30)
PoliticoPro:
Q&A: US House Candidate Maxine Dexter
Congress is likely to get a new doctor next year. Maxine Dexter, a pulmonologist at Kaiser Permanente and Oregon state representative, won a crowded primary to replace Rep. Earl Blumenauer’s (D-Ore.) Portland-area seat after he decided not to seek reelection. Dexter bested progressive Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), in a heavily Democratic district. (Leonard, 8/1)