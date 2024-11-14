Opioid Deaths In US Fall To Lowest Level Since 2020
The CDC reports that opioid overdose deaths have dropped for a 12th straight month, with the decline being seen in a majority of states.
Opioid Overdose Deaths Drop For 12th Straight Month, Now Lowest Since 2020
Opioid overdose deaths have now slowed to the lowest levels nationwide since 2020, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This marks the 12th straight month of decline since a peak last year. Around 70,655 deaths linked to opioids like heroin and fentanyl were reported for the year ending June 2024, the CDC now estimates, falling 18% from the same time in 2023.Almost all states, except for a handful in the West from Alaska through Nevada, are now seeing a significant decrease in overdose death rates. Early data from Canada also suggests overdose deaths there might now be slowing off of a peak in 2023 too. (Tin, 11/13)
2 Drug Companies To Pay $260M After Jury Finds Them Liable For Baltimore's Opioid Crisis
Two drug companies will have to pay Baltimore City over $260 million in damages after a jury found them liable Tuesday for contributing to the city's opioid crisis, The Baltimore Banner confirmed. Jury deliberations began on Friday, Nov. 8, and concluded Tuesday afternoon. Following a six-week trial, the jury decided drug distributors McKesson and AmerisourceBergen would split the $266 million payment. (Lockman, 11/13)
Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug Available To Arizona Schools
The Arizona Department of Education is distributing opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan to schools across the state in an effort to address the crisis. The Arizona National Guard helped distribute the first 4,000 of 16,000 Narcan kits this week to schools who requested them. The Narcan kits are provided by the Arizona Department of Health Services at no cost to the schools. (Hommel, 11/14)
Detroit Kingpin Who Smuggled Fentanyl Into US From Mexico Gets 60 Years In Prison
A notorious Detroit drug dealer who smuggled cocaine and fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico is going to prison for 60 years after a jury previously found him guilty of running a massive drug operation that peddled deadly drugs in the Saginaw area. (Baldas, 1/13)