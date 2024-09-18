Ozempic Could Be Included In Next Round Of Medicare Price Cuts
Also, Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke up again about Ozempic's manufacturer Novo Nordisk, alleging that it can make and sell its weight loss drug for under $100 a month. Meanwhile, CNN notes that GLP-1 drugs in pill form are coming, and this may revolutionize weight loss treatments.
Bloomberg:
Novo Says Ozempic ‘Very Likely’ Target For Next US Price Cut
Ozempic, the blockbuster diabetes shot made by Novo Nordisk A/S, is “very likely” to be one of the next drugs targeted for a price cut in bargaining with the US government’s Medicare program, a company executive said. The Inflation Reduction Act, which allows the US to directly negotiate drug prices with manufacturers for the first time, last month slashed the cost of 10 of the world’s biggest medicines by 38% to 79% for 2026. (Smith and Muller, 9/17)
NBC News:
Bernie Sanders Says Ozempic Can Be Produced For Less Than $100 A Month
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., renewed his criticism of drugmaker Novo Nordisk on Tuesday, claiming that the CEOs of major generic pharmaceutical companies have told him that they can produce and sell its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic for less than $100 a month. Sanders made the remark at an expert roundtable event on Capitol Hill, which served as a preview to Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen's testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee next week. (Lovelace Jr., 9/17)
CNN:
GLP-1 Pills Are Coming, And They Could Revolutionize Weight-Loss Treatment
Jared Holz thought about taking one of the new GLP-1 drugs for weight loss for months before he actually filled the prescription. And even when he got the drug, he waited a month before using it. Part of his hesitation: He dislikes needles, and all the drugs in this class that have been approved for weight loss come as shots that users give themselves once a week. (Tirrell, 9/17)
CNBC:
Novartis Not Joining The 'Frenzy' Of Weight Loss Drugs, CEO Says
The CEO of Novartis said Wednesday that the Swiss pharmaceutical giant does not plan to enter into the “frenzy” of weight loss drugs, preferring instead to focus on areas where it can build a “unique position.” (Gilchrist, 9/18)
In other pharmaceutical developments —
The Wall Street Journal:
23andMe Board Resigns In New Blow To DNA-Testing Company And CEO Anne Wojcicki
All seven independent directors of DNA-testing company 23andMe resigned Tuesday, following a protracted negotiation with founder and Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki over her plan to take the company private. (Winkler, 9/18)