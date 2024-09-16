Pediatricians Struggle With Obesity Guidelines For Kids
Stat reports on the aftermath of the changes made to childhood obesity guidelines last year by the American Academy of Pediatrics, with some doctors remaining concerned over the potential impact on eating disorder development. Meanwhile, kids' sugary drinks consumption is up.
Stat:
Pediatricians’ Obesity Guidelines Misconstrued Eating Disorder Studies
To address soaring rates of childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics last year endorsed tactics it once considered risky. “Watchful waiting” had been standard practice, in part from concern that a doctor’s focus on weight could inadvertently plant the seed for stigma or eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia. The influential academy now said pediatricians should pursue “early treatment at the highest level of intensity appropriate for and available to the child.” (Raphael, 9/16)
The Washington Post:
Young People Are Drinking More Sugary Beverages
Despite concern about sugary drinks and health, global consumption of the sweetened beverages by young people has increased by 23 percent, according to recent research. Researchers from four countries looked at data from global surveys of 1.4 million children and adolescents, ages 3 to 19, conducted from 1990 to 2018 and found that the rise in consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks occurred at the same time as an increase in obesity among young people. (McMahan, 9/14)
NPR:
Regular Exercise Leads To Healthy Belly Fat, New Study Finds
There are lots of good reasons to exercise that have nothing to do with weight loss. Now, science has found yet another one: It turns out that a regular exercise habit can make your fat tissue healthier. And that, in turn, keeps you healthier. To find out how exercise impacts fat tissue, researchers at the University of Michigan recruited 32 adults with obesity. Half of them were consistent long-term exercisers. (Godoy, 9/16)
NPR:
Low Iron Is Common Among Women But Not Commonly Screened For
Although estimates vary, some research suggests that about a third of women of reproductive age in the United States may not get enough iron, which helps support various functions in the body. But despite the high risks, iron deficiency isn’t routinely screened for during annual health examinations. “Women are only tested if they present to a health care provider and are having symptoms,” said Angela Weyand, a pediatric hematologist at the University of Michigan Medical School. (Medrano, 9/15)