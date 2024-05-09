People, Plants, Animals Suffering Worse Diseases Due To Climate Change
Several large studies point to the impact that environmental changes are having on infectious diseases. Also in the news: colon cancer rates in younger people, decaf coffee's health risks, and the Army's expansion of food kiosks.
The New York Times:
Environmental Changes Are Fueling Human, Animal And Plant Diseases, Study Finds
Several large-scale, human-driven changes to the planet — including climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the spread of invasive species — are making infectious diseases more dangerous to people, animals and plants, according to a new study. Scientists have documented these effects before in more targeted studies that have focused on specific diseases and ecosystems. For instance, they have found that a warming climate may be helping malaria expand in Africa and that a decline in wildlife diversity may be boosting Lyme disease cases in North America. (Anthes, 5/8)
In other health and wellness news —
NBC News:
Colon Cancer Rates Have Been Rising For Decades In Younger People, Study Finds
Colorectal cancer rates have been rising for decades among people too young for routine screening, new research finds. Routine screening is recommended every 10 years starting at age 45; the new study focused on rates of the disease in children and adults ages 10 to 44, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases of colorectal cancer were on the rise in all age groups, the researchers found. (Sullivan, 5/9)
USA Today:
Is Decaf Coffee Bad For You? Why Some Want To Ban Methylene Chloride
Health advocacy groups are petitioning the Food and Drug Administration to ban a chemical sometimes used in the process of decaffeinating coffee. Lawmakers in California also recently reportedly proposed a bill to ban the use of the compound in coffee statewide. ... The Clean Label Project, a nonprofit that fights for food labeling transparency, found that several popular coffee brands ... included traces of methylene chloride, a liquid sometimes used for paint stripping that in large doses can cause a slew of health issues. (Yasharoff, 5/8)
Military.com:
Army Pumping Millions Into Food Kiosks, But They May Soon Be Obsolete
The Army is spending at least $4 million to expand its so-called food kiosks on bases this year. But that new method of feeding soldiers does not have to follow the service's own nutrition rules and may quickly be out of date as Army officials eye allowing meal cards to be used at commissaries. Kiosks are effectively small snack stands providing soldiers with sandwiches, candy, chips and soda -- offerings that hold little nutritional value and a selection akin to what's found at a typical gas station. By this time next year, most major installations will have at least one kiosk, with many high-profile bases having several. Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is set to have four of them. (Beynon, 5/8)