Perspectives: HPV Vaccine Is Safe For All; Did An Op-Ed Influence The Rise In Prescription Prices?
Read recent commentaries about pharmaceutical issues.
Bloomberg:
The HPV Cancer Vaccine Is Safe And Both Boys And Girls Need It
The narrative around HPV vaccinations has typically centered on their ability to prevent cervical cancer in women. But a new study, presented this weekend at a major cancer meeting, reinforces the notion that these shots directly benefit men, too. (Lisa Jarvis, 6/3)
The Washington Post:
A Post Letter To The Editor Is Partly To Blame For High U.S. Drug Prices
In 2002, Peter and a co-author published an op-ed in The Post arguing that the federal government should step in to lower high prescription drug prices. It was authorized to do so, they wrote, based on the Bayh-Dole Act, a 1980 law that created a mechanism known as “march-in rights” that allows the government to re-license drug patents to a generic manufacturer if the drug is not publicly available at a reasonable price. (Peter S. Arno and Kathryn Ardizzone, 5/30)