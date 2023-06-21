Perspectives: Lecanemab Needs More Evaluation; How Bad Are The Cancer Drug Shortages?
The FDA Needs A Risk Evaluation And Mitigation Strategy For Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab
Over the past several months, my conversations with colleagues in the Alzheimer’s field have featured an unusual sentiment: optimism inflected with worry. (Jason Karlawish, 6/16)
Cancer Drug Shortages Put Patients, Oncologists In Terrible Position
ancer patients, like those I treat in San Diego and thousands more across the country, are facing an alarming shortage of critical chemotherapy drugs, forcing oncologists to ration cancer treatment doses for patients with curable diseases. (Kristen Rice, 6/19)
Instead Of Credible Data, PDS Biotech Delivers Vague Promises
PDS Biotech is a small developer of cancer drugs that is zealously seeking investor eyeballs, yet it can’t seem to grasp the tumor-response concept. Its disclosures have been opaque and confusing — and I suspect, that’s on purpose. (Adam Feuerstein, 6/15)