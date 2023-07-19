Perspectives: Urgent Action Needed To Curb Opioid Overdoses; Opill Is First Step But More Needs To Be Done
USA Today:
Fentanyl Crisis Isn't Slowing. We Must Ramp Up Opioid Addiction Fight
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that close to a million people have died from opiate overdoses since 1999. That is so many deaths, it has contributed to a decline of the national life expectancy age. (Dr. Thomas K. Lew, 7/18)
Los Angeles Times:
Why The First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill Is A Hollow Victory
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration made the progesterone-based Opill (norgestrel) the first hormonal contraceptive approved for over-the-counter sale. Many advocates are celebrating the decision as another landmark triumph for reproductive rights. But in a country with countless obstacles to abortion access — including total or near-total abortion bans in 16 states — the advent of a nonprescription birth control pill is a hollow victory. (Christine Henneberg, 7/19)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill Is ‘Small Victory’
Last Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration made it as easy to get the birth control pill Opill as a bottle of Tylenol. Going forward, Opill will be available over the counter, without a prescription. (Kathryn Kolbert, 7/18)
Houston Chronicle:
You’re Not Tripping. Crenshaw And AOC Unite On Psychedelics
What can’t psychedelic drugs do? Research suggests they can help with depression, anxiety and addiction. Anecdotal experience suggests they can help you pretend to enjoy an outdoor-camping-slash-music festival. (7/15)