Chicago Tribune:
The Horrors Of ‘Xylazine,’ The ‘Zombie Drug’ Roiling Chicago And New York
Xylazine, which has no FDA-approved use in humans, is becoming a massive problem in both New York and Chicago. Why do people mix the two drugs together? In essence, the addition of xylazine extends the duration of the fentanyl high. (4/24)
The Boston Globe:
Five Takeaways From The Supreme Court’s Abortion Pill Ruling
Late Friday, the Supreme Court wisely left the abortion medication mifepristone fully available on the market, at least for the months ahead. (Laurence H. Tribe and Dennis Aftergut, 4/22)
Scientific American:
Over-The-Counter Narcan Is A Small Win In The Overdose Crisis. We Need More
A shiny circular pin on my purse reads “I CARRY NALOXONE,” proclaiming that I am ready to respond to an opioid overdose—an event that kills over 180 people every day in this country. That means when someone stops breathing, turns blue and isn’t responsive after an overdose, I can administer naloxone to reverse another tragedy. (Erin Russell, 4/21)
The CT Mirror:
Drug Take Back Day Needs To Be Every Day. Here's Why.
Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – a day that serves as a crucial reminder for communities across America to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications. (Kelly Juleson, 4/22)