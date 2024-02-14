Perspectives: Why Is Use Of The ‘Polypill’ Not Being Implemented Everywhere?
A ‘Polypill’ Could Sharply Reduce Cardiovascular Disease In The U.S.
In 2022, a large U.S.-based study examined whether a daily polypill could benefit people who have already had a heart attack or stroke (and are therefore at very high risk of having another one). Among 2,500 patients followed a median of three years, those randomized to a daily polypill had substantially fewer events than those in the usual care group. On the strength of the evidence, the World Health Organization recently added a cardiovascular polypill to its list of essential medicines. (Arthur L. Kellermann, 2/14)
Gilead Might Be Held Responsible For Not Developing A Drug
In 2001, Gilead secured FDA approval of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), one of first medicines to treat HIV — a product still on the market, despite the potential side effect of causing skeletal and kidney damage. In the years that followed, the company invested in research leading to additional TDF-based regimens critical to the fight against HIV. (Dan Troy, 2/13)
A Disappointing Year Of Humira Biosimilars
It’s been one year since the launch of the first adalimumab biosimilar for Humira in the United States, which was followed by eight additional adalimumab biosimilar launches. These nine FDA-approved products offer lower-cost alternatives to the world’s bestselling drug, Humira, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and other autoimmune disorders. This made 2023 a watershed year for millions of U.S. patients paying too much for their necessary medications. (Juliana M. Reed, 2/14)