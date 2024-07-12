Pfizer Plans Clinical Trials For Its Once-A-Day Weight Loss Pill
A twice-daily version of the drug, named danuglipron, was scrapped late in 2023, but the new drug is now advancing toward clinical trials in a once-daily format.
Reuters:
Pfizer Moves Forward With Once-Daily Weight-Loss Pill
Pfizer plans to move a reworked, once-a-day version of its weight-loss pill danuglipron into clinical trials later this year, the company said on Thursday, after scrapping a twice- daily version of the drug late last year. The new drug is part of the second generation of weight-loss pills under development by companies including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that will offer patients a more convenient alternative to injections. (Erman and Mishra, 7/11)
Reuters:
Gerresheimer's Weight-Loss Drug Deals Pipeline Helps Profits Meet Forecasts
Medical equipment group Gerresheimer posted second-quarter adjusted core profit in line with expectations on Thursday, driven by the deal pipeline for its plastics and devices business, which supplies weight-loss drug makers with autoinjector pens. The company confirmed guidance for the mid-term that its deals with weight-loss drug manufacturers, such as Novo Nordisk, are expected to bring at least 350 million euros ($379.44 million) of annual revenue over the next three years, despite lower demand in its primary packaging glass division. (Demetz, 7/11)