Possible Compromise Emerges In ACA Preventive Coverage Case
The legal to-and-fro over the Affordable Care Act's preventive care coverage requirements for insurers has reached a possible compromise, AP reports. The Hill explains a panel of judges have given the two parties until Friday to submit terms of a possible agreement so coverage can continue.
AP:
Court Seeks Compromise That Might Preserve Preventive Health Insurance Mandates As Appeals Play Out
Federal appeals court judges are seeking compromise on whether government requirements that health insurance include coverage for HIV prevention, cancer screenings and some other types of preventive care can be maintained while a legal battle over the mandates plays out. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday told attorneys on both sides of the issue to report by Friday on the possibility of a temporary compromise in the case. (McGill, 6/7)
The Hill:
Court Gives Friday Deadline In ObamaCare Coverage Case
The panel of judges on Wednesday gave the two parties until Friday to submit the terms of a possible agreement on staying a federal judge’s order that blocked ObamaCare’s preventive care requirement. (Weixel and Choi, 6/7)
In related news —
USA Today:
Why HIV Prevention Drugs, PReP Is Inaccessible For At-Risk Populations
Even though the number of people on the medication has increased every year, advocates and academics say it’s critical to cut through barriers that prevent people from getting PrEP. That is particularly true for Black and Latino people who are less likely to take the drug but are at higher risk for infection. (Alltucker, 6/8)