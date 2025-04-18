Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Doesn’t Cover Catholic Employers, Judge Rules
Specifically, faith-based employers don't have to comply with the portion of the EEOC rule that says accommodations must be made for workers seeking abortion and fertility care, U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled. Separately, a study has found that Google's AI churns out anti-abortion summaries in three states.
AP:
Judge Blocks Worker Protections For Abortion And Fertility Care For Catholic Employers
More than 9,000 Catholic employers do not need to abide by federal regulations requiring accommodations for workers who seek abortions and fertility treatments, according to a ruling issued this week by a federal judge in North Dakota. The Catholic Benefits Association and the Bismarck Diocese filed a lawsuit last year challenging the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s regulations on implementing the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which requires employers to make reasonable accommodations for pregnancy and childbirth-related needs. The EEOC interpreted the statute to include abortion and fertility treatments as among those needs, which the Catholic groups argued violated their religious rights. (Dura, 4/17)
Bloomberg:
Google’s AI Summaries Echo Anti-Abortion Messaging, Report Finds
Google’s AI summaries have responded to some internet searches about abortion by echoing talking points from organizations that attempt to dissuade women from ending their pregnancies, according to a Campaign for Accountability report. In a series of searches conducted in three states that require women to have an ultrasound before undergoing an abortion — Arizona, Florida and Wisconsin — the nonprofit group found that Google’s AI Overviews framed the scans as a way for women to make informed choices about their health and cited pages from crisis pregnancy centers as sources for the summaries. (Love and Alba, 4/17)
MedPage Today:
Clinicians Worry About Loss Of A Critical CDC Contraceptive Guideline
The team behind CDC's U.S. Medical Eligibility Criteria for Contraceptive Use (MEC) was another casualty in the mass layoffs at HHS -- and clinicians worry what losing this critical guideline will mean for patient care. The MEC details the safety of contraceptive types for people with different medical conditions, and was run by a slim eight-person team. The latest MEC guidelines and companion practice recommendations were released in August 2024. (Robertson, 4/17)
The CT Mirror:
Freeze On $1.8M In Planned Parenthood Funds Affects 14 CT Sites
Fourteen Planned Parenthood sites in Connecticut are affected by a temporary freeze on $1.8 million in federal funding. Planned Parenthood of Southern New England, which also has one location in Rhode Island, found out about the pause on March 31. (Ingram, 4/17)
Also —
The Baltimore Sun:
Listeria-Tainted Ice Cream Company Accused Of Killing Baltimore County Newborn In $30M Suit
A Baltimore County woman is suing a Pikesville supermarket and out-of-state ice cream manufacturers that she says sold products contaminated with listeria and led to the death of her newborn baby, according to a complaint filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court this month. (Karpovich, 4/17)
Bloomberg:
The Benefits of Paternity Leave Are Clear. So Why Aren’t Dads Taking It?
Many fathers and fathers-to-be say that even taking the parental leave they’re entitled to is seen by their boss as showing a lack of professional commitment. (Cox, 4/18)