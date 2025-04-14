President Trump Touts Physical, Cognitive Health After Medical Exam
Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, his doctor, proclaimed Donald Trump is "fully fit" to carry out the duties of his office. The full medical report is available.
Bloomberg:
Trump Says He Aced A Cognitive Test During Physical Exam
President Donald Trump said he underwent and passed a cognitive exam during a roughly four-hour physical exam conducted on Friday by his physician. “I took a cognitive test and I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida. (Sullivan and Wingrove, 4/12)
AP:
Trump Is 'Fully Fit' To Serve, His Doctor Says After Physical
Donald Trump’s doctor says the oldest man elected president is “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief as the White House released results Sunday of Trump’s recent physical exam. The 78-year-old Trump is 20 pounds lighter since his checkup as president in 2020 showed him bordering on obesity. His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, cited an “active lifestyle” that ”continues to contribute significantly” to the Republican president’s well-being. Trump turns 79 on June 14. (Superville, 4/14)
The Sydney Morning Herald:
Read Donald Trump’s Full Medical Report
From scarring to his right ear due to a gunshot wound – confirming July’s assassination attempt – to a 62 beats-per-minute resting heart rate that could be attributed to his “frequent victories in golf events”, here are the results of Trump’s 2025 physical exam. (Gossling, 4/14)