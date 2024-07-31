Preteen Suicide Rates Rose About 8% Each Year From 2008-22, Study Finds
Although boys still more often take their own lives, girls account for a disproportionate increase in child suicide rates. Moreover, the bulk of young Americans who died by suicide did not have a mental health diagnosis.
The Washington Post:
Suicide Rates In Children Have Continued To Climb Across 15 Years, Study Finds
The suicide rate for U.S. children 8 to 12 years old has steadily climbed in the past decade and a half, with a disproportionate rise among girls, data released Tuesday by the National Institute of Mental Health shows. The findings, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, highlight pervasive issues regarding mental health that affect U.S. children daily, the study authors said. (Malhi, 7/30)
CNN:
Most Young People Who Die By Suicide In The US Do Not Have Previous Mental Health Diagnoses, Study Suggests
Suicide is a leading cause of death among young people in the United States, and new research suggests that the majority of young people who have died by suicide did not have a documented mental health diagnosis in their medical history. (Howard, 7/30)
CBS News:
Nearly A Third Of Adolescents Getting Mental Health Treatment, Federal Survey Finds
Close to 1 in 3 adolescents in the U.S. received mental health treatment in 2023, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reported Tuesday, which works out to around 8.3 million young people between the ages of 12 and 17 getting counseling, medication or another treatment. The result is among the findings now released from SAMHSA's National Survey on Drug Use and Health for 2023. The federal agency's sweeping annual poll is closely tracked by mental health and addiction experts. (Tin, 7/30)
WUFT:
Study: PTSD Among College Students Jumps, Especially During COVID Shutdowns
College has always been a stressful time for some students, and mental health conditions have been on the rise at many campuses. But researchers said they had no idea it was this bad. Post-traumatic stress disorder diagnoses among college students more than doubled between 2017 and 2022, rising most sharply as the COVID-19 pandemic closed campuses, according to a recent study. (Anderson, 7/30)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.