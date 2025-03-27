Prosecutors Object To Notes Slipped To Suspect In UnitedHealthcare Shooting
It's not clear whether Luigi Mangione read the heart-shaped messages that told him: “Know there are thousands of people wishing you luck.” He is awaiting trial in the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Meanwhile, the FBI has found no credible terrorist threat directed at hospitals.
NBC News:
Hidden Heart-Shaped Notes Were Found In Luigi Mangione's Socks, Prosecutors Say
Lawyers for the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City gave him clothes for a hearing last month that included a hidden heart-shaped note touting his public support, prosecutors said Tuesday. The note was found in a pair of argyle socks given to Luigi Mangione for his appearance in a Manhattan courtroom on Feb. 21 on state murder and terrorism charges, according to a letter from the Manhattan district attorney’s office. “Know there are thousands of people wishing you luck,” the note said, according to the letter, which was addressed to the judge overseeing the case. (Stelloh and Reiss, 3/26)
In other news from UnitedHealthcare —
Stat:
CalPERs Claims UnitedHealth Cheated Investors By Hiding Upcoding Scheme
The country’s largest public pension fund claims in an amended lawsuit that UnitedHealth Group’s leaders have hid the company’s illegal behavior for years — even as damning media reports and government investigations emerged as recently as last month — so they could continue to make millions from selling stock. (Bannow, 3/26)
More health industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
FBI Finds No Credible Terror Threat To Hospitals: AHA
The American Hospital Association on Wednesday said the FBI found no specific, credible threats after investigating a potential terror risk to hospitals in several cities. The FBI said if it received any further, credible information on the possible threat it would immediately contact potential targeted hospitals and make a broader announcement through the AHA and Health-ISAC if necessary, according to a news release. (DeSilva, 3/26)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Mercy Liable For Child's Brain Damage After Botched Delivery
A St. Louis County jury has awarded $48.1 million to the family of a child who suffered brain damage after his parents claimed Mercy Hospital botched his delivery. Staff at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, in Creve Coeur, allowed Sarah Anyan to keep pushing for 12 hours during labor despite warning signs that her baby was in distress. Anyan’s baby was in the wrong position and monitors displayed warning signs about his vitals, her lawyers said. (Kull, 3/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Penn Medicine Cuts 300 Jobs
The University of Pennsylvania Health System said Tuesday it is cutting about 300 positions. The cuts equate to less than 1% of the system's total workforce. More than 100 of the affected positions were either vacant or held by employees looking to retire in the coming months, a spokesperson said. (Hudson, 3/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Mental Health Startup Two Chairs To Expand Into 19 States
Two Chairs, a mental health startup, is planning to expand its services into 19 states, the company said Wednesday. Two Chairs founder and CEO Alex Katz said the company will be immediately launching in multiple states including Texas, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The company, which offers both virtual and in-person therapy, will be live in all of the new states by the end of June, he said. (Turner, 3/26)