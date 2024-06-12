Rape, Murder Incidents Down 26% As Overall US Violent Crime Rate Falls

Authorities say factors that led to crime surges during the covid pandemic are largely waning. Other news focuses on lung cancer screenings, women's heart health, screen time, teen vaping, and more.

The Wall Street Journal: Violent Crime Rate Falls Sharply After Pandemic Surge

Violent crime fell in the first quarter of 2024 by more than 15%, continuing its postpandemic decline nationwide, according to data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Homicides and reported rapes both declined about 26% in the first three months of 2024 compared with a year earlier, data from the FBI’s quarterly uniform crime report showed. Robberies were down about 18% and aggravated assault fell by about 13%, the FBI said. Reported property crime declined about 15%. (Hatcher and Barba, 6/11)

The Washington Post: Hundreds Of Police Have Sexually Abused Kids. How Do They Avoid Prison Time?

They served in police departments big and small. They were new recruits and seasoned veterans, patrol officers and chiefs of police. They understood the power of their guns and badges. In many cases, they used that very power to find and silence their victims. A Washington Post investigation has found that over the past two decades, hundreds of law enforcement officers in the United States have sexually abused children while officials at every level of the criminal justice system have failed to protect kids, punish abusers and prevent additional crimes. (Contrera, Abelson, Harden, Godfrey and Jones, /12)

CBS News: 1 In 5 People Who Need Lung Cancer Screenings Aren't Getting Them

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, and now new studies are showing how important screenings are to catching lung cancer early. Only 18 percent of people who are eligible and need lung cancer screenings are getting them. That's according to a new study led by American Cancer Society researchers. (Guay, 6/11)

The Washington Post: Why Stress And Depression Take A Toll On Women’s Heart Health

A growing body of evidence suggests the effects of mental health has a disproportionate impact on women’s bodies. Recent findings presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session in April indicate that depression and anxiety accelerate the development of new cardiovascular disease risk factors, particularly among young and middle-aged women. The researchers followed 71,214 people participating in the Mass General Brigham Biobank for 10 years. Those with a history of anxiety or depression before the study were about 55 percent more likely to develop high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes compared to those without. The finding was most pronounced among women with anxiety or depression who were under 50, who were nearly twice as likely to develop cardiovascular risk factors compared with any other group. (Beard, 6/11)

CNN: Why Stop Watching So Much TV? It Affects How You Age, New Study Says

Swapping out time in front of the TV for physical activity might not sound like the most fun trade, but it is associated with significantly better chances of healthy aging, according to a new study. (Holcombe, 6/11)

KFF Health News: Many Young Adults Who Began Vaping As Teens Can’t Shake The Habit

G Kumar’s vaping addiction peaked in college at the University of Colorado, when flavored, disposable vapes were taking off. “I’d go through, let’s say, 1,200 puffs in a week,” Kumar said. Vaping became a crutch for them. Like losing a cellphone, losing a vape pen would set off a mad scramble. “It needs to be right next to my head when I fall asleep at night, and then in the morning, I have to thrash through the sheets and pick it up and find it,” Kumar recalled. (Daley, 6/12)

KFF Health News: ‘I Try To Stay Strong’: Mom Struggles To Get Diagnosis For Son’s Developmental Problems

Four-year-old Ahmeir Diaz-Thornton couldn’t sit still in class and rarely ate his lunch. While his preschool classmates spoke in perfect sentences, Ahmeir had trouble pronouncing words. Ahmeir’s preschool teacher relayed her concerns to his mother, Kanika Thornton, who was already worried about Ahmeir’s refusal to eat anything but yogurt, Chef Boyardee spaghetti, oatmeal, and applesauce. He also sometimes hit himself and others to cope with the frustration of not being able to communicate, she said. (Parekh, 6/12)

The Hill: Jimmy Carter No Longer Awake Every Day, Grandson Says

Former President Carter is “experiencing the world as best he can,” while he is no longer awake every day in hospice care, his grandson revealed in an interview late last week. Jason Carter, the oldest of the Carter grandchildren, spoke to Southern Living magazine about his grandfather’s condition as he approaches his 16th month in hospice care in Plains, Ga. Carter entered hospice care in February 2023, forgoing additional medical intervention to spend his remaining time at his Georgia home with his family. At 99 years old, he has lived longer than any other U.S. president. (Nazzaro, 6/11)

The New York Times: Morrie Markoff, Listed As Oldest Man In The U.S., Dies At 110

Morrie Markoff, a supercentenarian blogger and scrap-metal sculptor who was believed to be the oldest man in the United States and whose brain has been donated for research on what is known as super-aging, died on June 3 at his home in downtown Los Angeles. He was 110. He had two strokes in recent weeks, his daughter, Judith Markoff Hansen, said in confirming his death. (Williams, 6/11)

