Record-Breaking 20 Million Sign Up For 2024 Obamacare Plan
With the Jan. 17 open enrollment deadline approaching, CMS announced Wednesday that over 20 million people have signed up so far for an Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance plan. That number surpasses last year's record tally of 16 million.
The New York Times:
The Hill:
Health insurance enrollment through the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) insurance marketplace has reached a record for the third consecutive year, according to the latest update from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The CMS said in a statement Wednesday that enrollment for 2024 ACA plans had broken 20 million so far, with just less than a week left for people to sign up for plans. This exceeds 2023’s enrollment — 16.3 million — by roughly 4 million people. (Choi, 1/10)
ABC 15:
Deadline Approaching For Affordable Care Act Enrollment
The deadline is approaching for families looking to enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. You have until January 16 to check your eligibility status and enroll. Kathy Hempstead, senior policy adviser with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says ACA plans have become more affordable in the past year, with some as low as $10 a month. She says more people are also now eligible, which is causing more people to sign up. Despite that, there are still about 20 million Americans who are uninsured. (Warren, 1/10)