Regular Use Of Common Acid Reflux Drug Linked With Dementia Risks
Proton pump inhibitors, when used for more than four years, could lead to a much higher risk for developing dementia, a report in USA Today says. Separate research links a loss of the sense of smell with warnings of future Alzheimer's disease. Also: a new blood test to predict Alzheimer's risk.
USA Today:
Heartburn Relief Medicine For Acid Reflux Raises Dementia Risk: Study
People who use a common type of acid reflux drug for more than four years face a higher risk of dementia later in life, a new study found. The research examined people prescribed proton pump inhibitors for frequent acid reflux, stomach ulcers or other digestive tract issues. Those who took the drugs more than 4.4 years had a 33% greater likelihood of developing dementia compared to those who did not take the medication, according to a study published Wednesday in the medical journal "Neurology." (Alltucker, 8/9)
Fox News:
Loss Of Smell Could Be Warning Sign For Future Alzheimer’s Disease, Researchers Say
Loss of the sense of smell could be a warning sign of future Alzheimer’s disease, as a recent study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, noted. Those who carry the APOE4 gene have a higher risk of both developing Alzheimer’s and of losing the ability to detect odors, the findings stated. (Rudy, 8/9)
Wired:
A New Blood Test May Predict Your Alzheimer’s Risk. Should You Take It?
Some experts question the usefulness of the test, especially for those who are cognitively healthy. “It can be very empowering to check yourself, but what does an individual do with that information?” says James Leverenz, a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic who heads the Cleveland Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. “Most of us would love to have a treatment that we can take before we develop symptoms.” But such a drug doesn’t exist. (Mullin, 8/8)
In other mental health news —
Stat:
People With Autism Are More Likely To Engage In Self-Harm: Study
Autistic people are at a much higher risk of self-harm leading to emergency care or suicide, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. In particular, the study found, autistic females had an 83% increased risk of self-harm compared to non-autistic females, while for males, the increased risk compared to non-autistic individuals was 47%. (Merelli, 8/9)
CNN:
What We Can Learn From Simone Biles’ Mental Health Break
A mental health break seems to have done the trick for champion gymnast Simone Biles. The four-time Olympic gold medal winner returned to competition after a two-year hiatus to claim first place at the Core Hydration Classic on August 5. “I worked on myself a lot, I still do therapy weekly, and it’s just been so exciting to come out here and have the confidence I had before,” Biles said in an interview with CNBC after the event in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Holcombe, 8/9)
If you are in need of help —
Dial 9-8-8 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.