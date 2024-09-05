Research Roundup: Allergies; PFAS; Wetland Virus; Migraines
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Identify Mechanism Underlying Allergic Itching, And Show It Can Be Blocked
Researchers identified a mechanism for why some people will itch from an allergen or mosquito bite exposure, while others will not in a new study, and showed this pathway can be targeted to prevent allergic responses in preclinical models. (Mass General Brigham, 9/4)
ScienceDaily:
'Forever Chemicals' Influence The Development And Function Of The Brain
Some per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are poorly degradable and are also known as 'forever chemicals'. They adversely affect health and can lead to liver damage, obesity, hormonal disorders, and cancer. A research team has investigated the effects of PFAS on the brain. (Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research - UFZ, 9/4)
New England Journal of Medicine:
A New Orthonairovirus Associated With Human Febrile Illness
In June 2019, a patient presented with persistent fever and multiple organ dysfunction after a tick bite at a wetland park in Inner Mongolia. Next-generation sequencing in this patient revealed an infection with a previously unknown orthonairovirus, which we designated Wetland virus (WELV). (Zhang et al, 9/4)
New England Journal of Medicine:
A Monoclonal Antibody To PACAP For Migraine Prevention
Targeting pituitary adenylate cyclase–activating polypeptide (PACAP) is a new avenue for treating migraine. The efficacy and safety of intravenous Lu AG09222, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against the PACAP ligand, for migraine prevention are unclear. (Ashina et al, 9/4)