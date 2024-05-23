Research Roundup: Ancient Viral DNA; Long Covid; Bacterial Priority Pathogens List; Flu Vaccines
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Ancient Viral DNA In The Human Genome Linked To Major Psychiatric Disorders
New research has found that thousands of DNA sequences originating from ancient viral infections are expressed in the brain, with some contributing to susceptibility for psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression. (King's College London, 5/22)
CIDRAP:
Study: Kids With Long COVID Have Impaired Exercise Capacity
Researchers conducting a small study in Rome discover that, compared with healthy controls, children with long COVID (LC) have objective impaired functional capacity as expressed by a low VO2 peak (oxygen uptake at peak of exercise) during exertion testing. Kids with LC also showed signs of deconditioning, and cardiogenic inefficiency. The study is published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal. (Soucheray, 5/17)
CIDRAP:
WHO Updates Bacterial Priority Pathogens List
The World Health Organization (WHO) today updated its list of the bacterial pathogens it considers the biggest threat to human health. The updates are the first since the WHO released its initial Bacterial Priority Pathogens List (BPPL) in 2017. The list aims to provide guidance for prioritizing research and development (R&D) and investments in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and has been used by WHO officials to assess the antibiotic pipeline and to guide AMR surveillance efforts and infection prevention and control strategies around the world. (Dall, 5/17)
CIDRAP:
Repeated Flu Vaccination In Older People Not Linked To Lower Protection
A new study published in Vaccine reveals that repeated flu vaccination does not appear to significantly weaken the protective effect of annual vaccines in older recipients. (Soucheray, 5/20)