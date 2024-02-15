Research Roundup: Antibiotic Overuse; Heart Disease; Covid; Alzheimer’s
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
US Study Highlights Excessive Antibiotic Therapy For Uncomplicated Pneumonia
The length of antibiotic therapy for US patients hospitalized with uncomplicated community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) has decreased but remains excessive for too many patients, researchers reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (Dall, 2/14)
ScienceDaily:
Targeting The Microenvironment Rather Than A Specific Cell Type Could Be The Key To Healing Injured Hearts
A groundbreaking scientific study has unveiled a remarkable discovery that may have far-reaching implications for the treatment of heart disease. The implications are immense offering glimpses of a future where heart disease may no longer be an irreversible condition but a challenge that can be overcome through medical intervention. (Texas Heart Institute, 2/14)
CIDRAP:
Study: COVID-19 Raises Risk Of Heart Attack In HIV Patients
A large study in Spain finds that COVID-19 is associated with a 30% increased risk of major cardiovascular events in people with HIV during the year following infection. The study is published in Clinical Microbiology and Infection. (Soucheray, 2/12)
Reuters:
US Government Wins Appeal Over Patent For Alzheimer's Mice
The U.S. government did not violate the University of South Florida's patent rights by breeding mice with Alzheimer's disease for research purposes, a federal appeals court said on Friday. The government had the right to use the patented mice based on the National Institutes of Health's funding of the USF research that led to the patent, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit determined. (Brittain, 2/9)