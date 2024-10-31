Research Roundup: Antibiotic Therapy; Stem Cell Transplants; Paxlovid; More
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Study Examines Strategies For Optimizing Antibiotic Therapy For Hospital Pneumonia
A study of two different strategies for optimizing antibiotic therapy in intensive care unit (ICU) patients with pneumonia found that both provided high rates of appropriateness in empiric antibiotic selection, but one was better at reducing antibiotic overuse, researchers reported today in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 10/30)
ScienceDaily:
'Black Box' Of Stem Cell Transplants Opened In Blood Study
New research into the long-term dynamics of transplanted stem cells in a patient's body explains how age affects stem cell survival and immune diversity, offering insights that could make transplants safer and more successful. (Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, 10/30)
CIDRAP:
Paxlovid Tied To Fewer COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Reduced Risk Of Long COVID
A new retrospective cohort study conducted in Dubai shows that the antiviral nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir, sold as Paxlovid, is tied to a 61% reduction in COVID-19 hospitalization and a 58% lower rate of long COVID. (Soucheray, 10/29)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Inavolisib-Based Therapy In PIK3CA-Mutated Advanced Breast Cancer
In patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer, inavolisib plus palbociclib–fulvestrant led to significantly longer progression-free survival than placebo plus palbociclib–fulvestrant, with a greater incidence of toxic effects. The percentage of patients who discontinued any trial agent because of adverse events was low. (Turner et al, 10/30)