Research Roundup: Blood Sugar; Alzheimer’s; Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Neurons That Track, Regulate Blood-Sugar Levels Are Found
New research has discovered neurons within the brain which detect and respond to changes in the level of sugar within the bloodstream. (University of Washington School of Medicine/UW Medicine, 7/11)
ScienceDaily:
Gum Disease Linked To Buildup Of Alzheimer's Plaque Formation
Although most people don't associate oral disease with serious health problems, increasing evidence shows that oral bacteria play a significant role in systemic diseases like colon cancer and heart disease. Now, new research shows a link between periodontal (gum) disease and the formation of amyloid plaque, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. (Forsyth Institute, 7/10)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Strong Link Between Pandemic Preparedness And Fewer COVID Deaths
The pandemic was less deadly in countries that rank higher in preparedness, according to new study findings, which counter the perception that the countries with the best capacities fared worst during the heat of the battle with COVID-19.Researchers also dug into how well countries used their tools, a factor that hampered outcomes in the United States. The team from Brown University School of Public Health, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) detailed their findings yesterday in BMJ Global Health. (Schnirring, 7/7)