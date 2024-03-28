Research Roundup: Cancer; Heart Disease And Stroke; High Blood Pressure; Gut Microbiota
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Turn Back The Clock On Cancer Cells To Offer New Treatment Paradigm
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists reversed an aggressive cancer, reverting malignant cells towards a more normal state. (St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 3/27)
ScienceDaily:
Social, Environmental Factors May Raise Risk Of Developing Heart Disease And Stroke
Neighborhoods with more adversity have up to twice the increased risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a new study. (American Heart Association, 3/27)
ScienceDaily:
Getting Too Little Sleep Linked To High Blood Pressure
Sleeping fewer than seven hours is associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure over time, according to a new study. (American College of Cardiology, 3/27)
CIDRAP:
Study: Gut Microbiota Mix May Affect Risk Of Hospitalization From Infection
An observational study of patients in Finland and the Netherlands suggests gut microbiota composition may be linked to risk of hospitalization for infection. (3/26)