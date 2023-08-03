Research Roundup: Candida Auris; Myopia; Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Sporicidal Disinfectants Shown More Effective Against Candida Auris
Testing by a team of researchers with the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center indicates that sporicidal disinfectants are more effective against the multidrug-resistant fungal pathogen Candida auris than quaternary-ammonium disinfectants, according to a study published today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (Dall, 8/2)
ScienceDaily:
Study To Test Eye Drops For Nearsightedness
The first randomized controlled trial of its kind aimed at identifying an effective way to manage myopia was published last week. (Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 8/1)
CIDRAP:
Older People At Slightly Lower Risk Of Adverse Events After Moderna Than Pfizer COVID Vaccine
Today, a Brown University–led team reports in JAMA Network Open that older people are at lower risk of adverse events after receipt of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer/BioNTech version but emphasizes that the overall risk is very low with both mRNA vaccines. The Moderna vaccine was also tied to a 14% lower risk of contracting COVID-19 in this age-group. (Van Beusekom, 8/2)
CIDRAP:
Biomarker May Protect Against Severe COVID In People With Obesity
Researchers have identified a protein biomarker that appears to protect against severe COVID-19 in people with obesity. (Van Beusekom, 7/27)