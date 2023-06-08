Research Roundup: Covid; Cancer Vaccines; Dopamine
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Menstrual Changes Due To COVID Vaccines Minimal
Menstrual cycles may lengthen by up to 1 day following COVID-19 vaccination, but the effect is temporary and vaccination makes little difference in cycle regularity, bleed length, heaviness of bleed, or menstrual pain, according to a study yesterday in Vaccine. (Soucheray, 6/6)
Reuters:
Cancer Vaccines Poised To Unlock 'New Treatment Paradigm' With Merck/Moderna Data
Adding an experimental mRNA-based vaccine from Moderna Inc and Merck & Co reduced the risk that the most deadly skin cancer would spread by 65% over treatment with an immunotherapy alone in a mid-stage trial, the companies reported on Monday. (Steenhuysen, 6/5)
ScienceDaily:
How Does Dopamine Regulate Both Learning And Motivation?
A new study brings together two schools of thought on the function of the neurotransmitter dopamine: one saying that dopamine provides a learning signal, the other saying that dopamine drives motivation. (Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience - KNAW, 6/6)