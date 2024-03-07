Research Roundup: Covid; Menopause; Injectable Hydrogel
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Low Iron May Play Key Role In Long COVID
Patients who went on to develop long COVID showed more problems with regulation of blood iron levels, including anemia, as soon as 2 weeks after acute infection, suggesting low iron levels may play a role in the chronic condition, according to a new study in Nature Immunology. (Souchery, 3/4)
Stat:
Covid-19 Increases Risk Of Autoimmune Disease
Having Covid-19 increases a person’s risk of developing an autoimmune disease in the year after infection, a large study out of South Korea and Japan reports, but vaccination helps decrease that risk. (Cueto, 3/4)
CIDRAP:
COVID Vaccination In First Half Of Menstrual Cycle Tied To Temporarily Longer Cycles
Women vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first half of their menstrual cycle (follicular phase) are more likely to see slight, short-term changes in cycle length than those vaccinated in the second half (luteal phase), concludes a large study published in Obstetrics & Gynecology. (Van Beusekom, 3/4)
The Washington Post:
Menopause Is Often Wrongly Linked With Depression, Study Finds
For years, menopause and depression have been closely linked. But now a new paper in The Lancet disputes the commonly held notion that menopause consistently raises risk for mental health problems. (Chesler, 3/5)
ScienceDaily:
This Injectable Hydrogel Mitigates Damage To The Right Ventricle Of The Heart
As a result of the new preclinical study, the FDA approved an investigational new drug application to start a clinical trial with the hydrogel in pediatric patients in the coming months, once institutional approvals are received. (University of California - San Diego, 3/6)