Research Roundup: Covid Vaccines And Infections; AMR
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Stressing Personal Ownership May Be Key To COVID Booster Uptake
Adding the note "claim your dose" to texted reminders to get the latest COVID-19 booster increased uptake more than if the nudge just told patients the bivalent booster was available, researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) report. (Van Beusekom, 3/19)
CIDRAP:
Vaccines Cut Risk Of Post-COVID Heart Failure, Blood Clots For At Least 6 Months, Data Suggest
A large European study published in Heart suggests that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of heart failure and blood clots in veins or arteries for at least 6 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection. University of Oxford investigators conducted a staggered cohort study using the electronic health records of 10.2 million vaccinated and 10.4 million unvaccinated COVID-naïve people based on national COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia from January to July 2021. (VanBeusekom, 3/15)
CIDRAP:
Psychiatric Conditions Linked To More COVID-19 Hospital Stays
A new analysis of data in Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses finds that the incidence of COVID-19 hospitalization is more than double among patients with any psychiatric disorder compared to adults with no psychiatric disorder. The longitudinal study is based on electronic health records collected from four health systems and research centers in Indiana, Oregon, Texas, and Utah that partner with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Soucheray, 3/18)
CIDRAP:
Study Cites Role Of Age, Sex In Antibiotic-Resistant Infections
A new analysis of surveillance data from Europe shows "substantial interactions" between age, sex, and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). In a study published yesterday in PLOS Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom analyzed data on bloodstream infections (BSIs) collected from nearly one million patients in 29 European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA) countries over 5 years. They found that the prevalence of resistance varied by bacteria and antibiotic by the age and sex of the patient, with distinct patterns in resistance prevalence by age observed across Europe for different bacteria. (Dall, 3/15)