Research Roundup: Enterovirus; Pseudomonas; Neurodegeneration
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Spread Of Enterovirus D68 Linked To Polio-Like Illness May Have Risen 50% Over 10 Years
Transmission of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a respiratory RNA virus first identified in California in 1962, appears to have started accelerating before 2011, which could partly explain a more recent upswing in cases and outbreaks of related diseases around the world, suggests a study published in eLife. (Van Beusekom, 6/21)
CIDRAP:
How Sequencing, Collaboration Solved The Pseudomonas Outbreak Tied To Eye Drops
Although the outbreak is technically over, its impact could be felt for years, because the P aeruginosa strain that caused it—a strain not previously seen in the United States—is now circulating in US healthcare facilities and is likely here to stay. "I think that it's unlikely that we're going to eradicate this strain from US healthcare facilities," CDC epidemiologist and lead outbreak investigator Maroya Walters, PhD, told CIDRAP News. (Dall, 6/16)
ScienceDaily:
What Role Does Alternative Splicing Play In Neurodegenerative Disease?
Scientists have written a review to discuss emerging research and evidence of the roles of alternative splicing defects in major neurodegenerative diseases. They also summarize the latest advances in RNA-based therapeutic strategies to target these disorders. (University of California - Riverside, 6/20)